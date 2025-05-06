Superreturn International 2025 Announces Speaker Lineup Featuring Serena Williams, Global Private Equity Leaders And More

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This year's lineup reflects the critical role private capital plays in navigating today's complex global landscape," said Dr. Dorothy Kelso, Global Head of SuperReturn. "We're bringing together the brightest minds and boldest voices to inspire action, innovation, and investment resilience."

Highlighting the opening program is Serena Williams, 23x grand slam tennis champion, mother, entrepreneur and investor, and Founder at Serena Ventures. Serena began actively investing in 2009 (15 years ago) and as she continued investing, she saw the impact that startups had on everyday lives and started building Serena Ventures. Serena has been able to multiply that effort with 17 unicorns throughout her personal portfolio. In March 2021, Serena Ventures launched its venture capital fund and currently maintains a portfolio of over 30 companies with a focus on early stages.

In addition to Williams, SuperReturn International 2025 will have more than 500 top-tier executives across the private capital landscape, including:



Rob Lucas, CEO at CVC Capital Partners

Orlando Bravo, Founder & Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo

David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman at Carlyle

Dina Powell McCormick, Vice Chair, President and Head of Global Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners

Thomas R. Nides, Vice Chairman at Blackstone

Jenny Johnson, President & Chief Executive Officer at Franklin Templeton

Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman & CEO at Vista Equity Partners And hundreds more from global LPs, GPs, tech innovators, and institutional investors.

Key topics on the SuperReturn International agenda include:



Navigating the macroeconomic landscape and interest rate environment

Innovations in AI, technology, and climate investing

The future of fundraising, secondaries, and LP/GP alignment

Private credit, infrastructure, and emerging market opportunities ESG integration and impact measurement

SuperReturn International 2025 has also curated specialized summits, structuring content for each attendees focus area including:



Private Debt Summit - Hear expert advice from private credit leaders on how to unlock new investments in the debt space.

Secondaries Summit - Make connections and benefit from insights into one of the most dynamic markets in private capital.

Sports Investing Summit - Winning formulas for sports investment: the game behind the game.

SuperReturn Climate and Energy Transition - Invest in innovation. Power the future.

Women in Private Markets Summit - How are the most senior women in private capital navigating the market? Gain an insight into their priorities, challenges, and approach to private market investing.

Private Wealth Summit - Private wealth: the new frontier and enabler for private capital. This summit is invitation only for Family Offices, Private Banks, and Wealth Managers.

ESG Summit - A practical guide to integrating ESG into your investment process.

German Private Equity Summit - Examining the trends that will shape the future of PE in Germany. Technology Value Creation in Private Equity Summit - Revolutionizing asset management: AI, tech, and the next frontier.

SuperReturn International 2025 serves as the ultimate networking hub for over 5,000 senior decision-makers, including 1,500+ LPs and 2,500+ GPs. Attendees will benefit from exclusive keynote interviews, interactive panel discussions, and in-depth breakout sessions exploring cutting-edge strategies and future trends shaping the industry.

The 2025 edition also introduces expanded content on AI's influence on deal-making, the future of secondaries, and climate-focused investing, ensuring attendees gain actionable intelligence across all facets of the private capital ecosystem.

Registration is now open . For more information, including the full speaker list and agenda, visit:

