Govexec's Content Studio Recognized With Four 2025 Hermes Awards

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GovExec, the industry-leading sales and marketing intelligence company for government leaders and contractors, today announced that its internal creative agency, the GovExec Content Studio, has been recognized with four prestigious Hermes Creative Awards. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and are widely renowned as one of the top creative competitions. The GovExec Content Studio was honored across a wide range of categories and subject matter for campaigns produced with clients including Leidos, Adobe, Salesforce, and ThunderCat.

"These wins are a testament to the bold ideas and sharp execution our studio team brings to every client partnership," said Anna Pettyjohn, Executive Vice President of Product & Strategy at GovExec. "We're not just creating content - we're building smart, strategic campaigns that break through the noise and deliver results. It's an honor to see that work recognized by the Hermes Awards."

Winning entries included:



Platinum Award in Brand Journalism for "Converged cyber AI: A paradigm shift in cybersecurity ," a PDF article produced alongside Leidos delving into how government agencies can best address ever-evolving cyberthreats through an AI-centric approach.

Gold Award in Interactive Media Writing for "Bridging the digital divide: How government can enhance citizen engagement ," an immersive article produced with Adobe that highlights key strategies for enhancing digital experiences to better serve the public.

An Honorable Mention in Publications for "The field service playbook for public sector ," an eBook created with Salesforce offering a five-step guide for improving efficiency via field service modernization. An Honorable Mention in Podcast Series for "Beyond borders: The future of zero trust in government ," a series produced with ThunderCat examining the role of zero trust strategies in bolstering cybersecurity across government, from federal-civilian agencies to the DOD.

This year's competition attracted more than 6,000 entries from across the United States, Canada and 30 other countries. Submissions came from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

About GovExec:

GovExec's data and insights set the standard for depth, accuracy, and impact for government leaders and contractors. GovExec provides data-driven strategic sales and marketing intelligence solutions that accelerate revenue growth to fuel market success. The platform is powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, reaching over 3.3 million government influencers each month.

