Monroe Capital, SMBC And MA Financial Launch US$1.7 Billion Middle Market Lending Joint Venture

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Monroe Capital, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and MA Asset Management (part of MA Financial Group, ASX: MAF) today announced the formation of a new joint venture (“JV”), which will invest up to US$1.7 billion in senior secured loans to U.S. middle market borrowers. The JV harnesses the complementary capabilities of the three partnering institutions to establish a differentiated platform focused on the attractive middle market subset of private credit.

The JV expects to benefit from broad access to high-quality, proprietary deal flow of first-lien senior-secured loans to established middle market companies, leveraging the loan origination capabilities of Monroe Capital's direct lending infrastructure, SMBC's established private credit and sponsor finance platform and MA Financial's expertise in specialty credit and co-lending.

The JV's investable capital will be provided by Monroe Capital, SMBC and MA Financial (via its managed funds).

Monroe Capital is one of the largest lower middle market direct lenders in the United States, SMBC is a leading global bank with a global middle market sponsor business, and MA Financial is an Australian-headquartered alternative asset manager with an active presence in specialty credit in the United States, for which co-lending is a core strategy.

This joint venture reflects a broader evolution in the private credit landscape, where asset managers and banks are collaborating to provide scalable, differentiated capital solutions to borrowers. With a strong alignment of interests, shared credit philosophies and deep origination channels, the strategic partnership between Monroe Capital, SMBC and MA Financial is well positioned to meet the growing demand for financing in a structurally underserved segment of the market.

“We are excited to partner with MA Financial and SMBC to leverage Monroe's robust and comprehensive origination platform for middle market transactions in the United States. We continue to innovate new structures to be the financier of choice for lower middle market corporate borrowers and their private equity owners,” said Zia Uddin , President of Monroe Capital .

“By partnering with two leading credit-focused asset management firms, SMBC will enhance the financing solutions we provide to our middle market financial sponsor client base and continue to grow our footprint with the sponsor community. SMBC, Monroe and MA Financial each share a similar approach to private credit investing with a focus on providing loans to high quality borrowers backed by top-tier middle market private equity owners. These partnerships are an important strategic milestone for the continued development of SMBC's private credit business, and we are excited to commence capital deployment,” said Glenn Autorino , Co-General Manager, Managing Director and Co-Head of Leveraged Finance, SMBC Americas Division .

“We believe that strategic partnerships between specialist lenders, asset managers and banks are the next evolution in private credit. We're pleased to partner with Monroe Capital and SMBC in this innovative joint venture, reflecting the emerging paradigm shift toward co-lending,” Frank Danieli , Head of Global Credit Solutions at MA Financial Group , commented.“The U.S. middle market presents a compelling opportunity to deploy capital to real world economy businesses while earning strong risk-adjusted returns and benefiting from robust lender protections that are foundational to our credit philosophy. We are excited to unlock access to this opportunity for our clients.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality“alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 11 locations throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including DealCatalyst as the 2025 Most Innovative Private Credit CLO Manager of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2024 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit

About SMBC

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 150 offices and 120,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and ADRs on the New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges. In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The Group's operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities Canada, Ltd., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC MANUBANK, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd. (collectively, SMBC Group Americas Division). For more information, please visit

About MA Financial Group

MA Financial Group is a global alternative asset manager specializing in private credit, real estate, and hospitality. The firm lends to property, corporate, and specialty finance sectors and provides corporate advisory services. With a team of over 700 professionals across Australia, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States, MA Financial manages over A$10.3 billion in assets, oversees A$141 billion in managed loans, and has advised on more than A$125 billion in advisory and equity capital market transactions. Learn more at

