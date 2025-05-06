Beycome Launches In Ohio Making Housing More Affordable, For Us The People

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -, the leading direct-to-consumer residential real estate platform-closing a home every 30 minutes without in-house agents, middlemen, or hefty commissions, and, is proud to announce its official expansion into Ohio.







After a successful launch in Indiana, Beycome is doubling down on its mission to make housing more affordable for everyone. Powered by Artur, its AI super-agent, and deep tech that automates 90% of the real estate journey, Beycome delivers real savings-up to 6% when selling, 2% cash back when buying-with title and escrow fully integrated into one seamless platform.

Since launching in 2020, Beycome has closed over 16,600+ property sales across 11 states, saving users more than $181 million in fees typically paid to third parties and middlemen. From listing and marketing to negotiation and legal documents, Beycome's all-in-one platform handles it all-at a fraction of the traditional cost-putting more purchasing power back where it belongs: in people's hands.

“With so many users in Ohio already using-or trying to use-our platform daily, and the constant requests we've received from Ohioans, this expansion has been on our radar for months. It was the natural next step for us,” said Cyril Carbonnier, Beycome's CTO and Co-Founder.

Following the August 2024 NAR settlement, Beycome revamped its buyer program to charge just a 1% fee-crediting buyers with the remaining traditional commission (typically 2%, Avg/$9,700 per transaction) at closing. The result: more transparency, more savings, and a real shift in favor of the consumer.

Ohio residents now have instant access to Beycome's full suite of real estate tools, starting at just a $99 flat fee. This includes exposure on 100+ top real estate sites, advanced marketing tools, automated legal documents, negotiation support, and Artur-our AI-powered co-pilot. The buyer program is already live in Beta, and title services are launching soon.

Nico Jodin, Founder and CEO of Beycome, shared his vision: “All the noise and conflict in today's real estate world shows how far the industry has drifted from what really matters: You, me, the people. The owner, the buyer, the family or individual trying to make it work in a high-cost, high-rate market. We built Beycome to put them back at the center. With real tech, real savings, and zero middlemen, we're making sure the money goes where it truly belongs- into people's hands. ”

With its expansion into Ohio , Beycome continues its mission to make real estate accessible, transparent, and fair for everyone.

ABOUT BEYCOME:

Beycome is a pioneering direct-to-consumer real estate platform offering smarter, faster, and more affordable tools for buyers and sellers. By digitizing 90% of the transaction process, Beycome empowers users to take control of their real estate journey-making real estate more affordable and accessible for everyone.

