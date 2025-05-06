BRANIFF AIRWAYS BOUTIQUE DEBUTS SPRING SUMMER 2026 COLLETION FEATURING END OF THE PLAIN PLANE PRODUCTS

Braniff International

A stylish new Braniff shirt

New Braniff suitcase featuring the iconic BI Logo

Braniff Boutique Heritage Airline Online Store debuts its new Spring/Summer 2025 Collection of clothing and home products today

DFW AIRPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International and its Braniff Boutique Heritage Airline Online Store debuts its new Spring/Summer 2025 Collection of clothing and home products today. The collection features a salute to Braniff's history with new logo shirting and home and travel products.This new release coincides with Braniff's year-long celebration of the Airline's revolutionary End of the Plain Plane Campaign, which was debuted to the public on November 6, 1965. For the first time ever, a major airline completely changed how it was presented to the public and this new line of products celebrates that historic era, according to Braniff Airways Chief Operating Officer Collin L. Ice.Braniff Boutique's new collection includes short sleeve Braniff logo shirting, new travel bags featuring a classic Braniff aircraft logo from the EOTPP era, new luggage and classic new drink coasters made from stone ceramic. To access the new Braniff Boutique Spring/Summer Collection, click below:Remember, when you shop Braniff Boutique you are supporting the good works of Braniff Airways Foundation. The Foundation is responsible for ensuring that Braniff International's history and legacy is kept in the public spotlight for future generations to admire and enjoy.ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail, historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store at that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores.Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies. The company operates and online travel booking site at , which offers significant travel discounts at many Braniff International hotel and destinations worldwide.Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company's records retention facility in ArkansasBraniff Airways has created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.For more information:Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261...214-233-6473

