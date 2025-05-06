Successful Commissioning Of The Complete Pilot Plant For The Innovative Battery Material Silumina Anodes
|
EQS-News: Altech Advanced Materials AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Uwe Ahrens, Member of the Executive Board of Altech Advanced Materials AG: "We are delighted to have achieved this important breakthrough on the way to the industrial production of silumina anodes. Decisive technological hurdles have been overcome. Over the next few weeks, we will be able to gather important experience in test operations so that we can supply the battery industry with the first samples of our high-performance anode material in sufficient quantities in the foreseeable future."
About Silumina Anodes
The Altech Group has developed a wet-technology method for coating the anode material of a battery with high-purity aluminium oxide in the nanometre range on an industrial scale, cost-effectively and with high quality. By coating silicon with high-purity aluminium oxide and adding it to the usual graphite anode material, the performance of conventional lithium-ion batteries can be significantly increased. With an admixture of 10 %, laboratory tests have confirmed an increase in performance of up to 55 %, as silicon ten times the energy storage capacity of graphite. Until now, however, silicon could not be used in commercial lithium-ion batteries, as silicon particles swell by up to 300% during the battery charging process, leading to partial battery failure. At the same time, lithium ions attach to the anode as a separating layer and are therefore deactivated, meaning they are no longer available for the energy flow. Although this also happens with pure graphite anodes, this negative effect is much stronger with silicon-containing anodes and leads to an initial charge loss of up to 50 % of the theoretical battery capacity. These side effects have so far cancelled out the potential benefits of adding silicon. The Altech Group has succeeded in coating silicon in the nanometre range and thus largely overcoming the problems described.
About Altech Advanced Materials AG
Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a holding company listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company's aim is to participate in the solid-state battery market for stationary battery applications with CERENERGY.
Another focus is on lithium-ion batteries. An innovative anode material based on high-purity aluminium oxide (HPA) - Silumina Anodes - is intended to significantly increase the performance of this battery for electromobility.
Further information at:
Altech Advanced Materials AG
Executive Board: Uwe Ahrens, Hansjörg Plaggemars
Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 3
69120 Heidelberg
...
Tel: + 49 6221 649 2482
Press contact
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann, edicto GmbH
Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54
E-Mail: ...
06.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment