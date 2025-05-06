India's First Northeast Geothermal Production Well Drilled In Arunachal Pradesh

MENAFN - KNN India)The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) has successfully drilled Northeast India's first geothermal production well in Dirang, West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials announced Monday.

This achievement represents a significant milestone in the region's pursuit of sustainable energy sources.

CESHS geosciences division head Rupankar Rajkhowa stated that the successful drilling follows two years of comprehensive geochemical and structural surveys of hot springs throughout western Arunachal Pradesh.

Once operational, the geothermal energy will power environmentally friendly solutions including fruit, nut, and meat drying facilities, space heating systems, and controlled-atmosphere storage - technologies considered vital for improving agricultural practices and living conditions in the state's high-altitude terrain.

The project emerged from international scientific collaboration between CESHS, the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) in Oslo, Icelandic geothermal firm Geotropy ehf, and Guwahati Boring Service (GBS) drilling team.

Advanced geochemical analysis identified the Dirang region as a medium-to-high enthalpy geothermal zone with reservoir temperatures estimated at 115 degrees Celsius, making it highly suitable for direct-use geothermal applications.

Detailed structural and geological mapping revealed quartzite overlying schist at tectonic contacts near the Main Central Thrust, consistent with extensional normal faults found elsewhere in the higher and lesser Himalayas.

These insights enabled precision drilling to access the geothermal reservoir while minimising environmental impact.

The initiative has received support from both the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, according to Rajkhowa.

With the completion of the first production well, CESHS now plans to scale operations with deeper drilling in Dirang, potentially transforming it into India's first geothermal-powered city for space heating.

CESHS director Tana Tage described the development as pioneering, stating it paves the way for a new era of clean energy in the Himalayas while demonstrating the potential of geothermal resources in transforming regional livelihoods while ensuring environmental sustainability.

The geothermal-powered drying and storage facilities are expected to become operational soon, establishing a national precedent for sustainable energy utilisation in mountainous and remote regions.

CESHS operates as an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

(KNN Bureau)