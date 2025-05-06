Makwana Solicitors Swiftly Resolves MHRA Compliance Matter For Small Business Client

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, UK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Makwana Solicitors ( ) has successfully brought a regulatory compliance matter to a close within days of instruction, securing a positive outcome for a small business client under investigation by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).



The client, a young entrepreneur and primary carer for his family, was contacted by the MHRA after it was discovered he had been unknowingly selling an unauthorised prescription-only medicine (POM) online. Upon learning of the issue, the client took immediate steps to cease sales and offered full cooperation with the agency.



Acting swiftly, Makwana Solicitors prepared a detailed response to the MHRA's Compliance Notification. The firm's submission highlighted the client's prompt remedial actions, lack of intent, personal circumstances-including his role as a carer-and clear commitment to future compliance. Supporting evidence included sourcing records, character references, medical documentation, and proposals for internal audits and product vetting procedures.



The MHRA closed the matter within days, opting not to pursue further enforcement action.



“Very professional service from Shella and her team – the matter was resolved with MHRA within a matter of days,” the client commented.“You can tell that Shella and her team really care about their clients. This is something that I have rarely seen from others and I am very thankful for their service.”



Principal Solicitor Shella Makwana said:



“This case demonstrates how timely, transparent, and expert legal representation can make a decisive impact during regulatory investigations. We're proud to have supported our client through a challenging experience and to have achieved a fair and proportionate resolution.”



Makwana Solicitors regularly advises individuals and small businesses on MHRA investigations, product compliance, and criminal liability arising from business operations. For more information, visit />

