In Honor Of Mental Health Awareness Month, Recon Supply And Harvard Medtech Celebrate Their Partnership To Provide Vx Therapy® For U.S. Veterans

ST. CHARLES, Mo., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- May marks Mental Health Awareness Month-a time to recognize the emotional challenges faced by millions, including our nation's veterans. In honor of this important month , Recon Supply , a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Harvard MedTech , a leader in virtual reality-based trauma recovery, proudly celebrate their partnership in bringing Vx Therapy® directly into the homes of veterans across the country.

Vx Therapy® is a non-invasive, in-home therapy program that supports recovery from trauma-related conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances, and PTSD-related symptoms . Delivered through a virtual reality headset, the program offers immersive, guided content that helps retrain the brain's response to pain and distress - without requiring internet, Bluetooth, or travel to a clinic.

This approach is not only accessible, it's effective. Veterans participating in the Vx Therapy® program report an average of over 30% improvements in each of the following categories: pain, anxiety, depression, sleep quality/duration, and PTSD-related symptoms.

"This May, we're proud to take meaningful action during Mental Health Awareness Month," said Steve Clark, CEO of Recon Supply. "Our partnership with Harvard MedTech reflects our shared mission to ensure no veteran is left behind when it comes to accessing mental health and trauma care - especially those in rural or underserved communities."

Harvard MedTech's mission is to reduce human suffering by promoting holistic, organic healing in place of, or in conjunction with, surgery and medications. Recon Supply complements this vision with deep logistical expertise, a veteran-led team, and a longstanding commitment to supporting military families and healthcare professionals.

Shan Padda, Founder and CEO at Harvard MedTech, added: "Mental Health Awareness Month is not just a time to reflect - it's a call to act. Through this partnership, we are expanding access to innovative, evidence-based care for the veterans who have given so much. With Vx Therapy®, healing is not a hope - it's within reach."

To learn more about Vx Therapy® and this initiative, visit or contact [email protected] .

About Recon Supply

Recon Supply is an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), demonstrating its commitment to serving the country both in and out of uniform. The company takes pride in its veteran-led team and its dedication to providing exceptional service to military and government clients. For more information on Recon Supply's offerings, visit or contact Recon Supply at 314-317-0300

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is committed to honoring and serving our veteran community by delivering innovative, accessible care that addresses both physical and emotional trauma. Our breakthrough digital health solution, Vx Therapy®, combines the latest neuroscience with immersive virtual reality, psychosocial support, and ongoing digital engagement-all delivered directly into the comfort of a veteran's home.

Designed to meet the unique needs of those who have served, Vx Therapy® is the first modality to fully integrate this combination of technologies with proven behavioral health strategies. The result is high engagement, meaningful symptom relief, and measurable improvement in quality of life. This non-invasive, drug-free program is scalable across large populations, affordable for systems of care, and designed to drive outcomes that matter. Outcome reporting provide transparency and value for both veterans and their providers.

