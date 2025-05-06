RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025 | Pharma Giants Lead 59.4% Market Share In RNA Drug Innovation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
Chapter 4. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market: Indication Business Analysis
4.1. Indication Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Indication Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Indication, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Cancer
4.5. Infectious Diseases
4.6. Metabolic Diseases
4.7. Neurological Diseases
4.8. Others
Chapter 5. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market: End Use Business Analysis
5.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2. End Use Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
5.5. Academic and Research Institutes
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.2. Regional Market Dashboard
6.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Participant Overview
7.2. Company Market Position Analysis
7.3. Company Categorization
7.4. Strategy Mapping
7.5. Company Profiles
- ACCENT THERAPEUTICS Anima Biotech Inc. Arrakis Therapeutics AstraZeneca Epics Therapeutics Expansion Therapeutics F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Ribometrix LES LABORATOIRES SERVIER Skyhawk Therapeutics
