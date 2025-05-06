RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025 | Pharma Giants Lead 59.4% Market Share In RNA Drug Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased R&D investment from pharmaceutical companies emphasizes the sector's potential. North America holds the largest market share due to robust healthcare infrastructure. Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Neurological Diseases), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market size is estimated to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.9% from 2025 to 2030. RNA-targeting small molecule drug discovery industry continues to undergo rapid growth due to its potential to develop targeted and effective therapeutics for various diseases.

The increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and viral infections has fueled the demand for RNA-targeting small-molecule drugs. The RNA-targeting small molecule drug discovery industry has grown dramatically as a result of the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 and RNA interference. These technologies have made it possible to identify RNA targets that are implicated in the pathogenesis of diseases, which has resulted in the creation of brand-new small-molecule medications that target RNA.

In the upcoming years, the market for RNA targeting small molecules for drug discovery is anticipated to experience significant expansion, driven by the rising expenditure in R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses. The process of creating innovative, RNA-targeting small molecules is time-consuming and costly, but the potential rewards of focused, efficient treatments make it a worthy investment.

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report Highlights

Cancer in the indication segment witnessed the highest CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period. The high growth of the segment is majorly due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the urgent need for more effective treatments.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies dominated the RNA-targeting small molecule drug discovery industry in the end-user segment, with a market share of 59.4% in 2024. This is due to their significant investment in research and development activities in this field, as well as their expertise in bringing new drugs to market. North America held the maximum revenue share of 60.7% of the global market in 2024, due to factors such as the presence of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investment in research and development activities. This region has a well-established healthcare system that supports the development and commercialization of new therapies, which contributes to its dominance in the market. Key Attributes:



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

Chapter 4. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market: Indication Business Analysis

4.1. Indication Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Indication Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Indication, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Cancer

4.5. Infectious Diseases

4.6. Metabolic Diseases

4.7. Neurological Diseases

4.8. Others

Chapter 5. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market: End Use Business Analysis

5.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.5. Academic and Research Institutes

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Participant Overview

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis

7.3. Company Categorization

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles



ACCENT THERAPEUTICS

Anima Biotech Inc.

Arrakis Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Epics Therapeutics

Expansion Therapeutics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Ribometrix

LES LABORATOIRES SERVIER Skyhawk Therapeutics

