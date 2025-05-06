United States Defense Market Competitive Landscape And Forecast (2025-2030): Size And Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, And Key Acquisitions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the 2025-2030 United States Defense Market trends, covering budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, and competing players in this comprehensive report. Analyze factors like modernization, geopolitical challenges, and emerging tech trends to grasp future growth.

This report offers a detailed analysis of United States' defense market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. It also offers insights into the strategy, security environment and defense market dynamics of the country.

Various sections covered in the report are as follows:



Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2023. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment. Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

Key Highlights



Modernization of equipment and the rise of authoritarian powers are key factors driving defense expenditure Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of F-35, Virginia-class submarines, and Columbia-class submarines

