United States Defense Market Competitive Landscape And Forecast (2025-2030): Size And Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, And Key Acquisitions
This report offers a detailed analysis of United States' defense market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. It also offers insights into the strategy, security environment and defense market dynamics of the country.
Various sections covered in the report are as follows:
- Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights. Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment. Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals. Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country. Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2023. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector. Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same. Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment. Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.
Key Highlights
- Modernization of equipment and the rise of authoritarian powers are key factors driving defense expenditure Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of F-35, Virginia-class submarines, and Columbia-class submarines
Reasons to Buy
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the United States defense market over the next five years Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the United States market and identify the opportunities offered. Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others Identify the major threats that are driving the United States defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion Channel resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the United States government Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available
Company Coverage Includes:
- RTX Corp Lockheed Martin Corp The Boeing Co General Dynamics Corp Northrop Grumman Corp General Electric Co
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Defense Budget Assessment Budgeting Process Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast Drivers Of Defense Expenditure Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation Key Market Trends and Insights Military Doctrine And Security Environment Military Doctrine And Strategy Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics Political, Social and Economic Scenario Market Entry Strategy And Regulations Defense Procurement Bodies Funding Opportunities Trade Associations and Defense Clusters Types of Contracts and Opportunities Types of European Procurement Procedure Procurement Policy and Market Regulations Market Entry Routes Key Challenges Major Deals and M&A Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector Top Sectors in the Nigeria Defense Market Top Defense Segments By Value Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics Defense Platforms Import Dynamics Defense Platforms Export Dynamics Defense Platform Acquisitions Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value F-35 (All variants) Virginia-class Columbia-class B-21 Raider Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) LGM-35 Sentinel Large Surface Combatant/DDG(X) Arleigh Burke-class Decisive Lethality Platform (DLP) F/A-XX Next-Generation Attack Submarine (SSN(X)) Gerald R. Ford-class V-280 Valor (Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA)) CH-53K King Stallion Fleet Size Army Air Force Navy Competitive Landscape Defense Companies Operating In the United States
