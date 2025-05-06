Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares


2025-05-06 12:01:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (May 6, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2024, EssilorLuxottica declares that on April 29, 2025, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) * 		Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 29/04/2025 FR0000121667 16,169 249.8663 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 29/04/2025 FR0000121667 6,578 249.9182 CEUX
TOTAL 22,747 249.8813

* Rounded to four decimal places

