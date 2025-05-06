Big Sky Acquires Lake Pointe Medical Plaza, Strengthening Healthcare Real Estate Portfolio

DALLAS, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Medical is pleased to announce the off-market acquisition of Lake Pointe Medical Plaza, a premier medical outpatient facility located in Rockwall, Texas. This strategic move reinforces the firm's unwavering commitment to portfolio growth, successfully navigating today's challenging market conditions.

Located in one of the fastest-growing communities in North Texas, Lake Pointe Medical Plaza sits on the campus of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe. The property comprises two buildings totaling 46,359 square feet and houses a diverse mix of medical tenants, including Baylor Scott & White affiliates, demonstrating its strong financial performance and growth potential.

Rockwall County continues to demonstrate exceptional growth, with a population increase of 6.5% last year, making it one of the fastest-growing counties in Texas creating an ideal environment for healthcare services. This vibrant community is part of North Texas, which now exceeds 8.3 million people and continues to experience rapid growth in Rockwall County.

"We are excited to add Lake Pointe Medical Plaza to our portfolio," said Chris Morgan, Director of Acquisitions. "This property perfectly aligns with our investment strategy focusing on high-quality healthcare assets that offer stable cash flow and significant value-add opportunities. Its prime location on the Baylor campus, in one of Texas's most economically robust and fastest-growing communities, makes it an exceptional addition to our expanding portfolio."

This latest acquisition showcases the firm's resilience and sophisticated approach to navigating the complexities of the current credit market. With a steadfast focus on long-term value creation, the investment team continues to identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance its standing as a healthcare real estate authority.

“Lake Pointe Plaza presents an exciting opportunity for growing practices to establish themselves on the campus of Baylor Scott & White – Lake Pointe Hospital, at the center of a rapidly expanding patient population,” Nabil Arabi, Big Sky's leasing associate, noted. "The investment strategy centers on leasing the remaining 26% of vacant space to medical specialties that complement the existing tenant base, fostering a synergistic healthcare ecosystem. This approach is particularly valuable in Rockwall County, where the growing population and strong economic indicators create sustained demand. Additionally, targeted capital improvements are planned to further enhance the property's appeal and contribute to its sustained success.”

This transaction exemplifies the company's methodical approach to healthcare real estate investments. Drawing on decades of industry experience and well-established relationships, Big Sky maintains its position at the forefront of the sector while consistently delivering exceptional value to investors.

About Big Sky Medical

Big Sky Medical specializes in strategic healthcare real estate acquisitions and property management. The firm's disciplined approach focuses on high-quality properties and long-term value creation, leveraging extensive industry expertise and established relationships to identify premium investment opportunities. With 3.2 million square feet of property under management, the diverse portfolio includes a range of healthcare properties, from medical outpatient buildings to specialized healthcare facilities across key markets nationwide.

