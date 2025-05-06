While Tariff Uncertainty Sparks A Renewed Focus On US Manufacturing, Monolith Brands Delivers Joy To Parents & Pets Through American-Made Products

Through USA Made Brands Re-Play and Downtown Barkery, Monolith Brands Highlights Supply Chain Resilience and Product Excellence

GREENFIELD, Indiana, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As tariff challenges and global disruptions shake the retail landscape, Monolith Brands is proudly stepping forward with a powerful message: Made in the USA isn't just possible, it's thriving. With a growing portfolio of trusted consumer brands like Re-Play , Downtown Barkery , and Blooming Baby , Monolith offers both domestically produced and responsibly sourced global products that prioritize sustainability, safety, and price stability.

Re-Play Made in the USA Recycled Tableware

Re-Play Made in the USA Recycled Tablewar

Blooming Baby Natursutten

Downtown Barkery Strawberry Yak

Downtown Barkery Chicken

Downtown Barkery Freeze Dried Treats

Downtown Barkery Logo

Re-Play Logo

"At Monolith, we're not just navigating tariff changes, we're built to thrive through them," said Marie Still , Chief Revenue Officer at Monolith Brands. "Our family of parent and pet brands include several that are made right here at home, we're proud of the US manufacturing infrastructure we've established, while continuing to responsibly source globally where it makes sense for quality and efficiency."

As retailers and consumers alike face growing pressure to find supply chain-stable, ethically produced products, Monolith Brands has positioned itself as a standout. The company's hybrid approach means:



Re-Play offers toddler, kid, and adult tableware made from recycled milk jugs, manufactured entirely in the United States.

Downtown Barkery serves up all-natural, nutritious dog treats and chews proudly made in the USA. Blooming Baby features handmade, 100% natural rubber bottles and pacifiers sourced from Italy, free from latex and harmful chemicals.

"Our strength lies in flexibility and purpose-driven sourcing," said David Klatt , CEO of Monolith Brands. "We're committed to giving families and pet parents peace of mind, knowing they're choosing products that are safe, sustainable, and reliably delivered, no matter the global landscape."

With shelf presence in nearly every major retailer and a commitment to innovation, quality, and safety, Monolith Brands is quickly becoming a model for modern consumer product companies navigating a complex trade and sourcing environment.

About Monolith Brands

Monolith Brands is a family of premium consumer brands including Re-Play, Downtown Pet, Downtown Barkery, Little Giraffe, PawZ, Dammit Dolls, and Blooming Baby, delivering joyful, safe, and sustainable products for children, pets, and beyond. With USA-made and responsibly globally sourced offerings, Monolith is on a mission to set the standard for what thoughtful, resilient, and responsible product development looks like in today's world, while delivering joy to every moment of every day.

SOURCE Monolith Brands

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED