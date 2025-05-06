Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Adds Two Experienced Personal Injury Attorneys

DALLAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The record-setting plaintiffs' law firm Hamilton Wingo is boosting the firm's significant expertise in personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits with the addition of skilled attorneys Grant Boston and Delma Gorostieta .

Mr. Boston rejoins Hamilton Wingo as a partner after playing key roles in some of the firm's most significant courtroom victories. He was a member of the trial team led by firm founder Chris Hamilton to a record $7.37 billion verdict that was the largest of the year nationwide and remains the top personal injury verdict for an individual plaintiff in U.S. history.

Ms. Gorostieta is an experienced young lawyer who joins Hamilton Wingo as an associate. She has served as trial counsel in multiple cases, including a win recognized as one of the Top 100 Verdicts in Texas during her first year in practice. She is a lifelong Dallas resident and proud graduate of Texas A&M University and UNT Dallas College of Law.

"We are extremely happy to welcome Grant and Delma to our growing team," says Mr. Hamilton. "They are two of the top young attorneys in Texas or elsewhere. They practice law the right way by working hard and taking care of their clients."

The additions of Mr. Boston and Ms. Gorostieta come on the heels of the recent 2025 Best Lawyers in Dallas rankings published by D Magazine, where Mr. Hamilton and fellow firm partners Paul Wingo and Brad Jackson are recognized among the best in North Texas for personal injury lawsuits, wrongful death cases, and other civil matters in local district courts.

Hamilton Wingo is the back-to-back titleholder of Texas Lawyer newspaper's annual honor as Dallas' Best Personal Injury Law Firm based on work in high-stakes cases against large corporations, insurance companies, and others responsible for causing harm to the firm's clients.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents , workplace safety issues , dram shop liability , dangerous products , industrial catastrophes , medical malpractice , premises liability , utility accidents , and water contamination. To learn more about the firm, visit .

