Latham Welcomes Leading Merger Control Partner In Washington, D.C.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome David to Latham," said Mandy Reeves, Managing Partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office. "His practice spans multiple industries and his breadth of knowledge on successfully clearing all flavors of strategic transactions makes David a fantastic addition to our dynamic team."

Brenneman brings a wealth of merger control experience defending major transactions before the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and the European Commission, among other competition law authorities. Guiding clients through their highest-stakes antitrust matters, his capabilities span a wide range of heavily regulated industries including life sciences, publishing, technology, telecommunications, energy information services, metals, and financial services sectors. David is particularly skilled in coordinating Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) notifications and other merger control filings globally, especially for private equity firms.

"David's skill set is in high demand, and we're thrilled to be able to combine his deep knowledge with the advice our market-leading M&A and merger control teams bring to bear for our clients every day," added Michael Egge, Global Chair of the firm's Antitrust & Competition Practice. "His proficiency in handling intricate antitrust matters for repeat dealmakers among both private equity and strategic players is a tremendous value-add for our team, and yet another way that we lead in serving clients in the merger control space globally."

"I am thrilled to join Latham, a firm that embodies all the qualities I value as an antitrust lawyer," said David Brenneman. "With its robust M&A and leading antitrust teams, along with a dynamic private equity and strategic acquisitions focus, Latham offers the perfect platform for me to enhance client relationships and tackle innovative competition challenges. I'm eager to contribute to the firm's success and see where we can go together."

Brenneman joins from Morgan Lewis. He received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2008 and his BA from the University of Maryland in 2005.

