Woodway Energy Appoints Diaco Aviki As President And Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Diaco is an exceptional leader with deep natural gas industry expertise, extensive relationships across the pipeline and energy infrastructure ecosystem and a proven track record of delivering positive financial and business development results," said James Fincher, a member of Woodway Energy's governing board. "We are excited to welcome Diaco to our executive team as Woodway accelerates its growth. We also thank Tom for his exceptional contribution to Woodway's success thus far, and we're pleased that he will remain active and continue to add value as a member of the board."

Mr. Aviki is a seasoned energy executive with a strong blend of commercial and operational experience spanning nearly three decades. He joins Woodway Energy from BayoTech, Inc., a leader in hydrogen production and distribution solutions, where he served as CEO. He was previously an independent director of Pinon Midstream, LLC, a Black Bay Partners portfolio company, where he played a key role in its sale to Enterprise Products. Earlier in his career, Mr. Aviki was Executive Vice President and COO at Crestwood Equity Partners LP. He began his career at Exxon, where he held various domestic and international positions in their downstream, chemicals and gas marketing business units, including leading the gas marketing team involved in the commissioning of the ExxonMobil Golden Pass LNG Terminal.

Mr. Aviki is an advisory board member for the Engineering College and Chemical Engineering Department at Auburn University, and a board member of the Houston Angel Network. He has a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Auburn University and a MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

On his appointment, Mr. Aviki said, "Woodway Energy Infrastructure is at the forefront of developing bespoke projects to meet the growing supply needs of its utility, independent power producers and industrial customers, and I am honored to join as CEO. Woodway is differentiated by its flexibility and agility – two characteristics that will be key for us as we continue on a mission of creating infrastructure solutions in a customized, timely and cost-efficient manner. There are significant opportunities for growth when it comes to bolstering the intrastate pipeline network, and I look forward to leading Woodway during this important period of expansion."

Mr. King joined Woodway in November 2022 and has since assembled a world-class team, expanding Woodway's capabilities and growing its customer base. During his tenure, Woodway Energy has refined its strategic direction and has executed multiple milestone projects, including the Bluebonnet Expansion Project and the Coleto Connector.

Woodway currently operates two assets – the Bluebonnet Pipeline system spanning 179 miles across and central Texas, and the Comal Pipeline system traversing 10 miles in Comal County, Texas. In December 2024, Woodway Texas Coleto Connector LLC, a subsidiary of Woodway Energy Infrastructure, executed a definitive agreement with a power generation company in the ERCOT market for the development of a new 9.5-mile pipeline in Goliad County, Texas.

Woodway Energy Infrastructure LLC is a leading developer, owner and operator of customized intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines and infrastructure for demand-pull natural gas customers such as local distribution companies, power plants, industrial facilities, liquified natural gas facilities, utilities and data centers. Woodway Energy Infrastructure LLC currently owns and operates approximately 189 miles of intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines in Texas, and has many projects in development with customers in several US states. Learn more at .

