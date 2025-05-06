Benefit Advisors Network Selects Texas Firm Carroll Insurance As Newest Member

Houston-based Carroll Insurance has been accepted for membership into BAN

- Perry Braun, President & CEO, BANCLEVELAND, MD, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN) , an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefit brokers and consulting firms from across the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce Houston, Texas-based Carroll Insurance has been accepted for membership into the organization.Serving a diverse clientele across industries such as manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, technology, professional services, restaurants, and retail, Carroll Insurance provides protection through policies like general liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and directors & officers liability. They also offer employee benefits packages encompassing group medical, dental, vision, disability, and retirement plans. In addition, individuals can access personal insurance options such as auto, homeowners, life, and umbrella coverage.“We joined BAN to tap into the wealth of knowledge amongst the organization's leaders and members,” says David B Carroll, CIC, CRM, President of Carroll Insurance.“The high-quality resources and collaborative network that come with BAN membership strengthen the solutions we already deliver to our clients. It's an important step toward enhancing the value and breadth of our services.”“What really drew us in was BAN's unmatched expertise and professionalism,” says Jason R. Knecht, Partner at Carroll Insurance.“We are proud to welcome David and his team into BAN,” says Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network.“Carroll Insurance prides themselves on being strategic and innovative problem-solvers, partnering with clients to develop appropriate, affordable, and flexible solutions.”Braun continues,“As with other members of BAN, Carroll Insurance looks forward to the collaborative atmosphere and unique ideas that other firms will bring to the table.”To become a BAN member, Carroll Insurance had to pass a stringent screening process that included interacting with BAN's members and its Board, and scrutiny of the firm's business ethics, industry knowledge, and commitment to providing the highest quality services.BAN intentionally limits membership to the“best of the best” in their respective markets. The organizational philosophy of collaboration while providing world-class resources, such as preferred pricing arrangements and direct access to underwriters, has helped its members continue to grow.About Carroll InsuranceEstablished in 1980, Carroll Insurance is a full-service, family-owned insurance and risk management firm serving businesses and individuals. Carroll Insurance offers customized solutions across business insurance, employee benefits, bonding, and personal insurance. With a consultative approach and strong carrier relationships, they help clients make informed decisions to protect what matters most. Guided by core values of honesty, attitude, and purpose, Carroll Insurance is committed to delivering customized, cost-effective solutions that safeguard clients' assets and support their long-term success.Standing as one of the few independent privately owned firms of significance remaining, Carroll Insurance is committed to growth through servitude to the insurance industry, private businesses, families and philanthropic organizations. For more information, please visit: .About Benefit Advisors NetworkFounded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For companies looking to join BAN, please contact Steve Yarcusko at .... For more information, visit: or follow them on LinkedIn.

