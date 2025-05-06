403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Avant Technologies Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Along with its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled its pre-submission meeting with Ainnova's executives and its CRO, Fortrea, for July 7, 2025, to discuss a range of items related to the Company's planned clinical trial of its Vision AI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.48.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment