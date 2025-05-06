Synagro, CHAR Tech And The Baltimore City Department Of Public Works Partner To Test Commercial-Scale Pyrolysis Pilot For PFAS Destruction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to feature a demonstration of our commercial-scale pilot of Char Tech's pyrolysis process, leading the industry toward sustainable solutions by proactively addressing customers' future needs," said Pam Racey, Chief Commercial Officer, Synagro, and RB/ITT25 Conference Co-Chair.

CHAR Tech's proprietary high-temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes organic material into high-value renewable energy and bioproducts, such as a solid biochar and renewable synthetic gas – syngas. CHAR Tech's HTP system indirectly heats materials in the complete absence of oxygen, and with no oxygen, the material cannot burn and, therefore, should not cause odors.

"This project represents a major step forward in tackling one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time," said Andrew White, Chief Executive Officer, CHAR Tech.

"DPW is proud to participate in this groundbreaking demonstration, which reflects our commitment to environmental leadership and forward-thinking innovation," said Director Khalil Zaied of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works. "By supporting cutting-edge technologies that address PFAS and turn waste into usable resources, we're taking meaningful steps to protect our environment – both for today's residents and for future generations of Baltimoreans."

Between May 2025 and December 2025, Synagro and CHAR Tech Solutions will measure, test and evaluate the effectiveness of the HTP process to destroy PFAS chemicals from biosolids.

About Synagro

Synagro Technologies, Inc. is North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals. We offer a comprehensive suite of environmental services to help ensure water quality, support regenerative agriculture and promote circularity. With the most experienced team in the industry, Synagro leverages innovative technologies to help our customers to clean water, increase organics recycling and have a net positive impact on people and the planet. Visit to learn more.

Follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

About CHAR Tech Solutions

CHAR Tech (TSXV: YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal. Additional benefits of HTP is the destruction of PFAS from biosolids.

CHAR Tech's HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize

heavy industry.

About the Baltimore City Department of Public Works

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) is dedicated to protecting public health by delivering high-quality drinking water to 1.8 million people throughout the Baltimore region, treating wastewater, and providing trash and recycling services for Baltimore residents. DPW manages the City's two water filtration plants and the two largest wastewater treatment facilities in Maryland, oversees three water reservoirs, maintains more than 4,000 miles of water pipes, and provides weekly trash and recycling collection to over 200,000 households. Focused on environmental stewardship and infrastructure improvement, DPW is committed to building a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Baltimore. Learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" baltimorecit .

Contacts:

Synagro Public Relations

Synagro Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

T: 800-370-0035

Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

[email protected]

T: 647-546-5633

Mary Stewart

Public Relations Officer

Baltimore City Department of Public Works

[email protected]

T: 443-813-2753

SOURCE Synagro Technologies, Inc.