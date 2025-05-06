Controversy Over Veteran Kerala CPI-M Leader's Autobiography Blows Over

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, May 6 (IANS) Veteran CPI-M leader E.P. Jayarajan said on Tuesday that he has decided to forgive the error committed by a leading publishing house on leaking news that his autobiography will be released.

The state's premier publishing house DC Books and its top official A.V. Sreekumar came in the dock when Jayarajan criticised them for announcing the release of his autobiography even when he has not finished writing it and he has not entered into any contract with the publisher at all and how could this happen.

The news surfaced on the day in November last year when two crucial by-elections were being held.

"See, I have decided to close the issue once and for all. I had served a legal notice to the publishing house. I have now received their reply and I have decided to accept their mistake and decided not to go forward with any other action. I am not one who carries a vengeance and hence the matter is closed," said Jayarajan.

Incidentally on the by-election day, the excerpts of the autobiography were flashed across all TV channels catching the CPI-M on the backfoot.

A furious Jayarajan then said, "He was really surprised to see on TV the news that my autobiography is being released. How come when I am writing the book and it is not complete? I have not entered into any agreement with either DC Books (who had announced the book release on Wednesday and was later cancelled) or with any other publisher," he said.

He soon registered a complaint with the Kerala Police and soon the police started their probe and booked Sreekumar.

But now with Jayarajan pardoning the 'error' and announcing that he no longer wishes to carry this controversy forward, both DC Books and Sreekumar can now breathe easy and more importantly on Tuesday he also announced that his autobiography will be released next month by Mathrubhumi Books.

Jayarajan is a former State Minister and ever since he was sidelined from contesting the 2021 Assembly polls, he at times has been blowing hot and cold.