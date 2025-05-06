Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-06 09:44:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:28 AM EST - Telesat : Announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $117 million, a decrease of 23% ($35 million) compared to the same period in 2024. Telesat's net loss for the quarter was $51 million compared to a net loss of $52 million for the same period in the prior year. Telesat shares T are trading unchanged at $22.23.

