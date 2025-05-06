Qbotica Recognized As A Uipath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) People have long turned to robots for automating repetitive tasks, freeing themselves to focus on more fulfilling and important work. Businesses have embraced automation to streamline operations, cut costs, and improve customer experiences. However, traditional automations have been less effective on complex, unstructured processes where intelligent decision–making is needed. Now, a new era for automation - agentic automation - accelerates these advancements by combining AI, automation, and orchestration, giving agents the power to plan, work, and make decisions with minimal human oversight.

Agentic automation expands the automation potential of all organizations by placing focus not just on individual tasks, but on entire end–to–end processes. UiPath is the industry's first enterprise–grade platform for agentic automation designed to transform the way humans work. The UiPath Platform accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation-one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision–making.

"Earning the UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner badge is a testament to our team's relentless focus on delivering practical, AI–powered automation that drives measurable value for our clients," said Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO and Founder of qBotica. "This recognition from UiPath underscores the momentum we're already seeing in the field. We've launched agentic automation pilots across several enterprise clients-and the results are stunning. They're reshaping how automation is architected and executed. With UiPath's platform, we're accelerating delivery, enhancing intelligence, and driving real business outcomes. We're proud to work together with UiPath to define the next chapter of enterprise automation."

"I'm thrilled to congratulate qBotica on its recognition as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner," said Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at UiPath. "Our partners play a critical role in the agentic future of UiPath, from identifying use cases to providing product feedback to co–innovating to help solve customer challenges. IDC forecasts a total market opportunity for agentic automation of $14 billion by 2028. As the market rapidly expands, partners can shape it and seize a first–mover advantage. qBotica has earned this distinction by receiving hands–on training with the UiPath PlatformTM for agentic automation and establishing its commitment to ushering in the agentic era for customers."

About qBotica

qBotica is a Phoenix–based, award–winning provider of Agentic AI and Intelligent Automation–as–a–Service. Founded in 2018, the company combines Agentic AI, robotic process automation, and process intelligence to deliver scalable, end–to–end automation solutions that accelerate digital transformation and drive measurable ROI. With an experienced team of certified automation experts, qBotica serves clients across financial services, manufacturing, transportation, and supply chain. Recognized as the UiPath 2024 Global Partner of the Year for Innovation and a multiple–time honoree on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists, qBotica is committed to empowering enterprises with intelligent solutions that unlock new growth, optimize operations, and enhance customer experiences. Learn more at .

