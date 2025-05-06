403
Berlin’s haunting history turns 20
(MENAFN) BERLIN— many say that it gives a sense of passing over a land of tombstones.
The rest compare it to a web full of caskets, a wave of silence washes over in a frightening manner although it is in the middle of Berlin.
A disposition of 2,711 of cement slabs that made millions of tourists want to visit The German capital's sombre Holocaust memorial has marked the 20th anniversary recently.
Germany’s persistence has made it clear through The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe that the wrongdoings which happened in the holocaust must not be left behind and unremembered.
However, as the 80th anniversary of WWII comes near, Germany’s memory of what happened began to fade with its history.
The architect who built the site is named Peter Eisenman, whose company, New York establishment, constructed the memorial, expressed his desire to develop “an experience that you would have walking in the space like you couldn't have in any other space in the city".
Eisenman, who is 92, also reported to a news agency that "People find it quite scary because even though it's open to the city, you can disappear and you can lose a child, for example."
Nonetheless, he stated that the concept "was not to make people feel bad or guilty or anything like that."
