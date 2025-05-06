Tovuti Announces CEO Transition, Welcoming Matt Baker And Appointing Troy Mcclain As Executive Chair

EAGLE, Idaho, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovuti , a global, industry-leading SaaS learning management system, today announced a strategic leadership transition that underscores its continued growth and commitment to innovation. Matt Baker has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, while Tovuti's founder, Troy McClain, will transition to the role of Executive Chair of the Board.

This leadership change marks a significant milestone for Tovuti as it innovates and expands its market presence into areas like generative AI, Federal market place and Healthcare compliance. Matt Baker brings extensive experience in the Software as a Service (SaaS) industry from companies such Blackboard and Class, which makes him ideally suited to lead Tovuti into its next growth phase. Troy McClain , who founded Tovuti to create accessible and effective learning solutions, will remain actively involved in guiding the company's strategic direction as Executive Chair. Tovuti has grown into a trusted LMS platform, known for its innovation, customer-centric approach, and unwavering commitment to a culture grounded in honesty, morality, and ethics.

"I founded Tovuti with one mission in mind-to create a company that doesn't just deliver world-class learning solutions, but does so with a foundation rooted in being honest, moral, and ethical. Our guiding principles have always been to inspire, uplift, and serve," said Troy McClain . "After an exhaustive search, we found in Matt Baker a leader whose values and vision are deeply aligned with our culture. Tovuti today is the kind of company that attracts top-tier leadership-and that speaks volumes. I'm proud of the legacy we've built and confident that under Matt's leadership, the best is yet to come."

We are thrilled to welcome Matt Baker to the Tovuti team," said Kevin O'Connor, Board Member of Tovuti and Partner at ScOp Venture Capital. "Matt's deep SaaS expertise and proven leadership will be invaluable as we scale our operations and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers. We also want to express our profound gratitude to Troy McClain for his vision, dedication, and relentless effort in building Tovuti into the company it is today. We are delighted that Troy will continue contributing to Tovuti's success in his new role as Executive Chair."

Matt Baker expressed his enthusiasm for joining Tovuti, stating, "Stepping into the role of CEO at Tovuti is both an incredible honor and a humbling responsibility. Troy and his team have built something extraordinary-a company rooted in purpose, driven by values, and committed to making a meaningful impact in the online learning industry. I'm deeply inspired by the culture of honesty, morality, and service that defines Tovuti, and I feel privileged to carry that legacy forward. Together with the amazing team Troy assembled, I'm excited to build on this foundation and lead Tovuti into its next chapter of innovation, growth, and continued service to our clients around the world."

About Tovuti

Tovuti is a global industry-leading SaaS LMS (learning and knowledge management system) designed to make training efficient for administrators and engaging for learners. Leveraging advanced AI tools, exceptional customer service, and gamification, Tovuti supports training needs ranging from compliance and career development to sales enablement. To learn more about Tovuti, visit .

SOURCE Tovuti LMS

