Perceptyx Announces Appointments Of Christopher Chadwick, Chief Strategy Officer, And JD Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer, To Executive Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEMECULA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx, the global leader in employee listening and actioning for a better workplace, has named two key executives to its leadership team, bolstering its strategic vision and operational excellence for continued global growth. Today, the company announced the appointment of Christopher Chadwick as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and JD Peterson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These hires underscore Perceptyx's commitment to innovation and customer value, and to consolidating its position as the premier platform for enterprises seeking to improve their employee experience and advance key business outcomes based on insights from employee feedback.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Christopher to Perceptyx as our first CSO," commented Ross Wainwright, CEO.“His proven track record in building high-performing teams across GTM Strategy, Value Engineering, Corporate Development, and Operations will be a significant accelerator as we scale our operations, grow our global market share, and deepen the value we deliver to enterprise customers."

Christopher brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in strategy development, operational execution, and business transformation to Perceptyx. Most recently, his leadership roles include Global Vice President at Trellix and Senior Vice President at Alida, where he led a multi-year transformation focused on revenue growth and consolidation. Earlier management experience spans revenue and corporate development roles with Blackberry, Box, and SAP, including the evaluation and integration of several strategic acquisitions.

“I continue to be impressed by Perceptyx's innovative platform and its commitment to helping organizations create better workplaces in a world where employees need to be heard more than ever," said Chadwick. "I look forward to contributing to the company's strategic growth and driving agile operations across the business as we work closely with the world's leading brands to optimize employee experience and deliver measurable ROI."

Adding further strength to its executive team, Perceptyx has also named JD Peterson as its new Chief Marketing Officer. "JD has a unique background and growth orientation that make him a perfect complement to the team at this unique point of inflection for the company and the larger EX category,” added Wainwright.“His past tenure in the HR tech marketplace with a specific focus on employee experience, coupled with his ability to architect compelling brand stories and a best-in-class demand engine, will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and bring our EX innovation agenda to market."

JD's career trajectory includes more than 20 years' experience in marketing, revenue, and product management, marked by leadership roles at some of technology's most admired and successful brands, including Marketo, Trello, and Zendesk. JD also served as Chief Growth Officer with CultureAmp from 2017 to 2021, where he led Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Revenue Operations, and People Science. More recently, JD has been an advisor and investor with GTMFund, and served in leadership roles at Mathison, a DEI intelligence platform.

"Employee Experience is near and dear to my heart, and I'm thrilled to join not just a leader in the space, but a true innovator reshaping it," said Peterson. "I'm excited to leverage my experience to further elevate the Perceptyx brand and connect our powerful, disruptive solutions with organizations worldwide."

The appointments are effective immediately, and both Christopher and JD will report directly to CEO Ross Wainwright.

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company, providing enterprise-grade employee listening, analytics, and behavioral science that activates people and delivers business impact. More than 600 global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 100, use Perceptyx's multi-channel employee listening, AI-powered recommendations, and personalized coaching to close the loop between insights and action. With an unrivaled technology platform and an in-house team of EX Experts, Perceptyx makes it easy for managers, HR executives, and business leaders to align their key business and talent priorities and drive positive organizational change.

Media contact

Brianna Bruinsma

Firebrand Communications

...eting

415 848 9175