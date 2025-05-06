Newgarden Launches Newgarden.Ca – Spanish Design Meets Canadian Outdoor Living

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newgarden, the acclaimed Spanish brand known for its innovative outdoor lighting and furniture, is proud to announce the official launch of its Canadian online store: newgarden.ca. Canadian customers can explore and purchase the range of Newgarden products-designed in Spain and adapted for the Canadian lifestyle.

Renowned for its solar-powered lighting, cordless LED lamps, and durable polyethylene planters, Newgarden brings together sustainability, design, and functionality. The new website offers a seamless shopping experience with fast local shipping, bilingual support, and exclusive collections curated for the Canadian climate and market. All products are shipped directly from the Canadian warehouse located in Montreal.

“We're thrilled to bring Newgarden's Mediterranean design and energy-efficient innovation to Canada,” says Ricardo Turner, business development manager at Nüline Distribution, the official Canadian distributor.“Newgarden.ca is more than just a shop-it's a destination for creating beautiful, inviting outdoor spaces that Canadians can enjoy from spring to fall.”

From outdoor garlands and pool lights to weather-resistant floor lamps and sculptural planters, Newgarden.ca showcases a full collection of products crafted for both residential and commercial environments, including patios, rooftops, restaurants, and boutique hotels.

Flagship collections now available in Canada include:



Lola Collection : A modern classic, the Lola floor and table lamps feature minimalist lines and cordless, dimmable LED lighting-perfect for indoor elegance or outdoor charm.



Cherry Lamps : Playful and bold, these cherry-shaped lights add a whimsical design statement to any setting, day or night.

Buly Series : Sleek, round, and softly glowing, Buly lights float in pools or sit beautifully on patios, offering versatile lighting with solar and rechargeable options.



Key Highlights of



Exclusive Canadian access to Newgarden's product lineup.

Solar and rechargeable lighting for indoor & outdoor use.

Weather-resistant polyethylene planters and furniture.

Local inventory, fast shipping from Montreal, and dedicated support. Designed in Spain.



To learn more or explore the latest arrivals, visit newgarden.ca . For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Nüline Distribution

Ricardo Turner

