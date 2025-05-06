Gluware 5.5 Accelerates Enterprise-Grade Network Automation With Expanded Multi-Vendor And Open-Source Integrations

Platform Update Empowers NetDevOps and NetOps Teams with Seamless Multi-Vendor and Open-Source Integrations to Advance Network Automation at any Stage

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the release of Gluware 5.5, delivering a significant expansion of multi-vendor support, deep integration with NetBox, new capabilities for the open-source SONiC operating system, and enhanced network RPA capabilities. Gluware 5.5 is specifically designed to meet enterprises where they are in their unique automation efforts, enabling them to seamlessly integrate their existing infrastructure and preferred tools to accelerate progress and build upon their current effort. This latest release strengthens Gluware's position as the industry's most comprehensive, enterprise-grade intent-based intelligent network automation platform.

"Network automation isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. Every team starts from a different point, with unique vendors, tools, and progress already made," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware. "Gluware 5.5 is built to integrate with that reality. By expanding open source and network vendor hardware integrations, and enhancing the resilience and flexibility of automation workflows through Network RPA, we empower network teams and automation builders to seamlessly build upon their current efforts and dramatically accelerate their automation initiatives and outcomes."

Gluware 5.5 Delivers Revolutionary Network Automation Capabilities:



Native NetBox Integration: Gluware 5.5 introduces seamless integration with NetBox, enabling dynamic synchronization of Gluware DIAL device details and automated updates between Gluware and NetBox. This integration allows organizations to maintain accurate source-of-truth data with user-definable sync direction and comprehensive metadata synchronization.

Robust SONiC OS Support: Meeting the growing demand for open-source networking solutions, Gluware 5.5 adds comprehensive support for the open-source Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) operating system. This includes support for both Community and Dell Enterprise editions within key Gluware capabilities such as Device Manager and Config Drift and Audit. This integration allows enterprises adopting SONiC-based platforms to seamlessly incorporate them into their multi-vendor automation strategy with Gluware, enabling discovery, inventory, state monitoring, and configuration compliance checks.

Expanded Multi-Vendor Support: Gluware 5.5 extends its vendor support across multiple platform components:



Introduced Versa Director API integration for device discovery and configuration management.



Enhanced Cisco Meraki support with expanded Ready-to-Use Solution Items (RSIs) for content filtering, firewall policies, threat protection, and WAN application services.



Advanced topology visualization capabilities with enhanced VLAN and trunk detail display.

Added Config Backup and Restore support for Cisco NXOS Virtual Device Context (VDC).

Enhanced Network RPA Capabilities: The platform now offers improved workflow management with the ability to reorder tasks and clone/paste functionality, alongside new capabilities for OS shell command execution and configuration pushes without changing assigned assemblies or features. Furthermore, Network RPA is more resilient, with the ability to continue running workflows when there are device-level errors. Users can use conditionals to create specific tasks for devices with success or errors.

Improved User Experience: A new dialog for editing user settings provides enhanced control over user preferences, including dashboard themes, grid colors, and API credentials management.

Ubuntu OS: The migration to Ubuntu as the underlying operating system ensures long-term stability and security through access to critical patches and performance enhancements. Enhanced Search Capabilities: Deeper search functionality in the Config Model Editor enables more precise configuration management and improved efficiency in handling complex network configurations.

Today's release is the latest upgrade to the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation Platform, which has become the trusted platform for a growing roster of industry leaders across demanding sectors – including finance, banking, engineering, pharmaceuticals, retail, healthcare, gaming, the public sector, and more. These organizations leverage Gluware to automate and orchestrate operations within some of the world's most complex and mission-critical network infrastructures, demonstrating the platform's flexibility and ability to deliver transformative results at scale.

To learn more about Gluware 5.5 and its new capabilities, watch our on-demand webinar: Gluware Release 5.5 – Everything You Need to Know!

About Gluware

Gluware powers the world's most complex enterprise networks with enterprise-grade, intent-based, multi-vendor, intelligent network automation – ready out-of-the-box or as a unifying developer platform. The leading choice of the Global 2000, Gluware's self-operating and auto-remediating platform handles millions of network changes simultaneously, flawlessly, and in minutes, saving businesses significant time and resources. Gluware is the only turnkey, intelligent network automation software platform for NetOps and NetDevOps that automates enterprise networks in as little as 30 days. For more information, please visit .

