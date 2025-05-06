403
Petal Ads Joins ATM 2025 to Empower Tourism Marketing with Cutting-Edge AI Solutions
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 6 – Petal Ads, Huawei’s innovative mobile-first digital advertising platform, successfully showcased its AI-driven marketing solutions at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, which took place from April 28 to May 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. In a collaborative effort with the China Cultural Center in the UAE, Petal Ads highlighted how the latest advancements in AI and cross-device ecosystem technology are transforming tourism marketing strategies, with a focus on connecting businesses with the growing Chinese travel market.
Under the slogan "Empower Tourism Marketing Through Cutting-Edge AI Solutions", the stand visitors explored the transformative potential of AI-powered marketing solutions. By offering precise targeting capabilities, Petal Ads enabled local businesses to effectively reach the lucrative Chinese market, delivering highly personalized content tailored to Chinese travelers’ preferences. This collaboration with the China Cultural Center in the UAE underscored a shared commitment to promoting China’s top tourist destinations through the "Nihao China!" campaign, fostering cultural exchange, and inspiring global travel.
As part of Huawei’s ongoing commitment to the growth of sustainable tourism, MOU agreements were signed during the event with Emirates, Visit Qatar, the Royal Commission for AlUla, and the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA). These MOUs reflect a shared vision to drive sustainable tourism growth by leveraging Huawei's ecosystem and marketing platforms. The aim is to enhance the tourism experience and stimulate high-value travel demand by connecting the Middle East’s key tourism destinations to China’s vibrant travel market.
Notably, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, and Xi'an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism were all present at the booth, further emphasizing the importance of cross-regional collaboration in advancing tourism marketing efforts.
Booth Highlights:
The booth offered a dynamic experience across four key zones. At the Cultural Heritage Experience, visitors explored China’s rich traditions through expert-led seminars, interactive cultural classes, and virtual tours of iconic sites, while tailored services promoted China as a prime corporate travel destination. The Future of All-Scenarios Ecosystem Engagement showcased Petal Ads’ innovations in cross-device marketing, allowing advertisers to reach audiences seamlessly across smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, and IoT devices. In the All-Scenario Ecosystem section, attendees learned how Petal Ads leverages Huawei’s HarmonyOS, AI, and data science to deliver hyper-personalized, scenario-based marketing, supported by Atomic Meta Services for real-time, cross-device experiences. Finally, the XMAGE Immersive Display transported visitors through breathtaking visuals of global landmarks, captivating audiences while promoting world-class destinations to both Huawei users and a wider global audience.
Keynote and Discussion:
• Precision in Personalization: AI’s Impact on the Future of Travel Marketing
Huawei Ecosystem experts delivered an engaging and insightful keynote at ATM’s Future Stage, diving deep into Petal Ads marketing solutions and the transformative impact of AI on personalizing travel experiences. The session highlighted the power of All-scenario smart marketing, showcasing how AI-driven segmentation, dynamic real-time ad creatives, and automated targeting are revolutionizing the way offers are tailored to individual traveler preferences and intent. This approach not only enhances traveler engagement but also crafts personalized, memorable journeys, ensuring that every travel experience is uniquely aligned with the traveler’s needs and desires.
• Sustainable Tourism Reimagined: A Global Perspective on AI’s Role
Following the keynote, Petal Ads participated in a panel discussion on “A New Paradigm of Sustainable Tourism from a Global Perspective.” The session highlighted how AI and data science are driving sustainable tourism by balancing cultural heritage preservation with growing travel demand. Panelists discussed the importance of local community involvement, emerging technologies like AI, and global partnerships in fostering sustainable tourism practices. They also explored trends, eco-certifications, and the metrics needed to measure sustainability’s impact on the tourism industry.
Petal Ads’ participation at ATM 2025 provided a unique opportunity for Global tourism brands to explore how AI solutions, combined with Huawei’s cross-device ecosystem, can elevate their strategies. By harnessing the power of these advanced technologies, Petal Ads empowers brands to connect with both local and international audiences, ensuring that travelers receive personalized and relevant content across a variety of devices and scenarios.
As the tourism industry continues to evolve, Petal Ads remains at the forefront, driving innovation and enabling businesses to embrace smarter, more effective marketing solutions that foster engagement, cultural connections, and inspire travel.
