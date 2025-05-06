Priceagent Raises $550,000 In Seed Funding To Eliminate Guesswork In Pricing

Investment fuels expansion of breakthrough platform that lets brands test and validate pricing in minutes, not months

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceagent , the platform rewriting the rules of pricing strategy, has raised $550,000 in seed funding backed by its founders, expert consultants, and notable angel investors including former Cint executives. The funding will accelerate hiring, and expand sales and the global rollout of its intuitive self-serve platform, built to arm brands with the urgent pricing insights they need to thrive. This is especially critical as economic volatility, supply chain disruption, and the introduction of new tariffs have made it more difficult for companies to price effectively.

"Too many brands are still pricing by habit, by hope, or by copying competitors," said Robert Tinterov, CEO and co-founder of Priceagent. "That doesn't cut it anymore. We're here to put an end to 'hope-and-copy' pricing and show companies exactly what they should charge, based on real customer willingness to pay, not guesswork. As trade wars intensify, this information is needed more than ever."

Priceagent was born out of a simple but urgent truth: pricing is the single most powerful lever for profit, yet most companies treat it like a shot in the dark. In a global economy rocked by tariffs, inflation and supply chain shocks, waiting months for consultants or POS data is too slow, and too risky.

The Priceagent platform gives teams the ability to run price sensitivity tests in minutes, using real consumer feedback. With a full view of the demand landscape, demand plateaus, price walls, and everything between, brands can design pricing strategies that grow revenue, demand, or market share with confidence. It's fast, intelligent, and puts pricing control back in the hands of companies - even for those that have previously lacked the tools or processes to handle it themselves.

Seasoned tech entrepreneur Emanuel Lipschütz, who invested in this latest round in addition to a previous round, spoke of his continued commitment to the company and his belief in Priceagent's unique offer: "Having worked in the business of designing and securing critical IT infrastructure within a wide range of sectors, turning complex challenges into scalable solutions and leading high-stakes digital transformation projects, I'm keen to support this venture. Priceagent is set to transform the modern-day landscape of pricing intelligence, solving a real business problem at a critical time."

The seed round closed ahead of schedule due to strong interest from investors who saw both the market need and early traction. Priceagent is already being used by more than 1,500 brands across 45+ countries, including Ticketmaster, Electrolux, Circana, Tripadvisor, Skanska, Marley Spoon, and Bridgestone Golf.

"We're turning years of consulting expertise into scalable tech," added Tinterov. "And we're just getting started. This funding lets us bring that power to more teams, more quickly."

About Priceagent

Priceagent is a self-serve pricing platform that helps SMEs and global enterprises confidently set prices by showing exactly how many customers would buy at each price, and how demand shifts across factors like product feature, sales channel, competitor positioning, and more.

Headquartered in Stockholm with an office in Los Angeles, Priceagent gives brands real-time access to buyer willingness-to-pay across 130+ markets, drawn from a pool of over 300 million verified consumers worldwide. Its proprietary algorithm, perfected over 10 years, reveals safe price plateaus, sharp demand drop-offs, and competitor benchmarks. Enabling faster, cheaper, and repeatable pricing decisions without relying on slow, costly traditional research methods.

Learn more at .

Media contact: Robert Tinterov, [email protected] , +46702407790

SOURCE Priceagent

