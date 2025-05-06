Modelop Unveils 2025 AI Governance Benchmark Report Showing Speed, Scale, And Trust Will Define The Next Era Of Enterprise AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new report delivers insights from 100 senior AI and data leaders driving enterprise AI initiatives – and reveals why some are getting left behind

CHICAGO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the leading AI lifecycle automation and governance software for enterprises, announced today the release of its highly anticipated 2025 AI Governance Benchmark Report . Titled“AI's Time-to-Market Quagmire: Why Enterprises Struggle to Scale AI Innovation”, the new report provides groundbreaking insights from 100 senior AI and data leaders in Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Pharma, Biotech, Consumer Packaged Goods, Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy, and Retail across North America.

It reveals the operational challenges that enterprises face in bringing to market and scaling AI initiatives - especially generative AI. With global AI spending expected to reach $631 billion by 2028, the report highlights a stark disconnect between enterprise ambitions and production results. Reasons include fragmented systems, inconsistent governance practices, and reliance on manual processes like spreadsheets and emails.

Key Findings from the Report:



56% of generative AI projects take between 6–18 months to move from intake to production.

80% of enterprises have at least 51 generative AI use cases in the proposal phase, but most only have a handful of use cases in production.

While 72% of enterprises have fewer than 20 AI use cases in production, a wave of initiatives is coming, at least 90% of organizations have 21 or more use cases either in development or quality assurance.

58% of enterprises said dealing with fragmented systems was among the biggest challenges to AI governance adoption.

86% of enterprises run the risk of inconsistent reporting and duplicate work because they do not carry out AI assurance at the enterprise level. 36% said they have budgeted more than $1M annually for AI governance software – demonstrating a trend towards ring-fencing funds for this purpose.

“Executives are increasingly needing to demonstrate ROI for the significant investments in their AI initiatives,” says Jim Olsen, Chief Technology Officer at ModelOp.“There's pressure for them to show leadership in new tech, drive transformation, and produce a competitive advantage - but they need to show that the tech is trustworthy too. Even if an enterprise does have well-defined governance policies, applying and enforcing them consistently across the many teams and systems involved is like herding cats if you're doing it with spreadsheets and manual processes. Enterprises are realizing that AI governance is not a bureaucratic hurdle – they're recognizing it as a trustworthy engine to accelerate and scale innovation. Effective AI governance is really about using AI lifecycle automation to coordinate the dozens of teams and systems involved with bringing AI to market and enforcing internal and regulatory policies consistently,” says Olsen.

The report also showcases how early governance adoption correlates with faster deployment and stronger return on investment. A featured case study details how a major financial services firm cut time-to-market in half and reduced issue resolution time by 80% after implementing ModelOp's AI lifecycle automation and governance software.

“Speed will separate the leaders from the laggards,” added Olsen.“This report is a call-to-action for C-suite executives to embed automation and governance from the start, not as a check-the-box afterthought.”

The full 2025 AI Governance Benchmark Report , developed in collaboration with Corinium Intelligence, is available now at no charge for download at .

