Sompo Appoints Nicholas Walsh As Independent Non-Executive Chairman Of The Board Of Directors For Sompo International Holdings Ltd.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monica Cramér Manhem and Yoshihiro Uotani also appointed Non-Executive Directors to the Board of Directors

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Walsh as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (“SIH”)

Mr Walsh, who has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of SIH since June 2022, succeeds James Shea who last month was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sompo P&C, in addition to his role as CEO and Executive Director, SIH.

Mr Shea said:“We are delighted that Nicholas Walsh has become our new SIH Board Chairman. Nic is a highly respected leader with more than 50 years of experience in insurance and his expertise has been invaluable to us since he first joined our Board three years ago. Nic's new appointment comes at an exciting time for Sompo as we continue to expand our business around the world. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his guidance and insights, helping us put our customers and trading partners even more at the center of everything we do.”

Mr Walsh spent 42 years with AIG, holding numerous leadership positions. He retired in 2014 as Vice Chairman of AIG Property and Casualty Inc. and previously served as Executive Vice President of AIG Inc., CEO of AIG's international general insurance business and chair of several AIG regional companies.

Mr Walsh has extensive experience on international boards and international societies. Since 2020, he has been an independent director of McGill Global Solutions LLC, and from 2020-2024 McGill & Partners Ltd. From 2014 to 2019, Mr Walsh was an independent director of Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) PLC, a London-based multinational insurance broker, and JLT's US subsidiaries. Mr Walsh also serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIH.

In addition to Mr Walsh's appointment, Monica Cramér Manhem has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Yoshihiro Uotani, Sompo Group Chief Risk Officer (CRO) has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors of SIH.

Monica Cramér Manhem has served as Independent Non-Executive Director SI Insurance (Europe), SA (“SIIE”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIH, since 2023. Prior to this, she was CEO at SiriusPoint International, the largest reinsurance company in Scandinavia. With nearly 40 years of experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry, Monica is a seasoned industry executive. She joined Sirius International in 1985 and was a board director between 2014-2022.

Yoshihiro Uotani was appointed Senior Executive Vice President of Sompo Holdings in April 2025. He has served as Group Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and Executive Officer of Sompo Holdings, Inc. since April 2021. Mr Uotani leads the company's global risk teams and has more than 35 years of experience in the insurance industry, having worked across multiple international locations including Germany, the UK, the US and Japan.

Mr Shea said:“The appointments of Monica and Uotani-san will strengthen even further the depth of expertise within our SIH Board. Monica brings with her broad expertise across underwriting, communications, analytics, strategic and regulatory topics and is a respected industry leader. As Group CRO, Uotani-san's extensive knowledge will help us to navigate a complex and rapidly moving global risk landscape as we continue to take our business from strength to strength.”



About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 135 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,500 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise TM .

“Sompo” refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor's. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit sompo-intl.com .

Sompo Contact

Mike Jones

Global Head of Media Relations

M: +44 7765 901899

E: ...