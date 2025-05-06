Buffalo’S Cafe Announces Expansion Of Fast Casual Model In France

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All-American Wing Chain to Open 10 Locations in Country over Next Three Years

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Buffalo's Cafe and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the expansion of Buffalo's Cafe in France in partnership with the group behind Big M CIE, opening 10 units in the country with the first three units set to open by 2026. To coincide with the new locations, the beloved wing brand is unveiling a fast casual model with a smaller footprint to position itself for greater growth across the globe.

“The launch of a new Buffalo's Cafe fast casual model in France represents a significant milestone in our growth trajectory of the brand, and opens up the door to additional expansion opportunities,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Co-CEO and Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands .“This announcement also follows Medhi Bella and his team signing a commitment to open 30 Fatburger locations across France-opening a total of 40 locations with FAT Brands. We see a bright future ahead with this partnership as we continue to grow our iconic, all-American brands in the country.”

For 40 years, Buffalo's Cafe has been known for its authentic Buffalo-style chicken wings, house-made wing sauces and family-friendly environment.

For more information on Buffalo's Cafe, visit .

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Buffalo's Cafe

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, the family-themed casual dining chain, known for its world-famous chicken wings and 18 unique homemade wing sauces, burgers, wraps, steaks, and salads has been serving fresh southwestern themed cuisine for 40 years. Featuring a full bar and table service, Buffalo's Cafe offers an unparalleled dining experience affording friends and family the flexibility to enjoy an intimate dinner together or to casually catch the next sporting event while enjoying robust menu offerings. Buffalo's - Where Everyone Is FamilyTM. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and area development agreements. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or“our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

...

860-212-6509