Adeptia Announces The Release Of Adeptia Connect V5

Latest version of intelligent data automatonTM platform includes an upgraded user experience, marketplace with preconfigured app connectors, integrations, and APIs, and AI-powered Business Rules, Data Mapping, and Intelligent Document Processing

CHICAGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeptia , the intelligent data automation company that helps enterprises manage first-mile data at scale to power smarter business operations, today announced the next generation of its intelligent data automation platform, Adeptia Connect v5, to help companies accelerate their data integration and improve their ability to act on their data.

With Adeptia Connect v5, the Company has launched robust capabilities to enhance the user experience. It has added a new marketplace featuring preconfigured app connectors, integrations, and APIs to help customers ingest, transform, and activate data faster, accelerating time to value from weeks to hours. It has also announced a new unlimited usage pricing model, empowering customers to unlock the full value of intelligent data automation, without constraints or unexpected costs.

Key features of Adeptia Connect v5 include:



AI-assisted Intelligent Document Processing

AI business rules engine – no code needed, just write and go

App-to-app automation – internal data integration

Partner-to-app automation – EDI for manufacturing, logistics and healthcare

AIDocs-to-App automations – Pre-built solution for extracting unstructured data from PDFs and images and making it structured

AI-assisted data mapper for data transformation configurations

Easy-to-use automation wizard

Robust support for protocols, databases, file formats and app connectors Architecture that supports any-to-any data flows

According to Gartner Reengineering the Decision Survey , 71% of organizations report that decision-making demands are becoming more frequent, rapid and complex. But without real-time data, those decisions are based on yesterday's insights rather than today's realities.

"In today's economy, every second of delay of acting on your data is precious time wasted that could be the difference between onboarding a customer within weeks, versus hours or days," said Deepak Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, Adeptia. "We have designed the latest version of Adeptia Connect to be intelligent, helping to remove the complexity out of data integration by allowing for flexibility of format, and providing an easy, self-service automation wizard to help businesses work their best, with the data they need at their fingertips."

For more information on Adeptia Connect v5, visit our website .

About Adeptia

Adeptia is the intelligent data automation company that helps enterprises manage first-mile data – at scale – to power smarter business operations. Its AI-powered connectivity platform, Adeptia Connect, makes data universally available throughout the enterprise, supporting faster time to revenue, better decision-making, and alignment of business goals and operations. Trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Adeptia makes data integration – from any source – easy and cost-effective. Learn more at .

