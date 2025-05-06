Onward & Upwards: 6AC Names Aditi Goel As New Executive Director And President David Carroll Steps Into Fundraising Role

BOSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixth Amendment Center (6AC) is proud to announce the appointment of Aditi Goel as its new Executive Director, following a unanimous vote by the organization's Board of Directors. Goel succeeds founder David Carroll, who will transition to the role of President and focus on fundraising.

Founded over a decade ago, 6AC has established itself as a trusted, nonpartisan resource helping policymakers strengthen indigent defense systems and protect the constitutional right to counsel. Under Carroll's leadership, 6AC has helped states across the country establish independent oversight commissions, end flat-fee contracts, expand public defender offices, and implement early appointment of counsel-all without litigation or lobbying.

"6AC has come to personify objectivity, professionalism, and lasting reform because of our exceptional team," said Carroll. "With courts and due process under attack, it's time for strong new leadership to expand our reach and impact. Aditi Goel is that leader."

Goel has been serving as 6AC's Deputy Director, where she led major evaluations and reform initiatives in jurisdictions including South Dakota, Guam, and Lake County, California. She also oversaw a complete redesign of the 6AC website, transforming it into a dynamic hub for right to counsel resources.

Before joining 6AC, Goel spent nearly a decade in public defense, including roles at the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia (PDS), Massachusetts' Committee for Public Counsel Services (CPCS), and as a clinical instructor at Harvard Law School's Criminal Justice Institute.

"6AC is one of a kind," said Goel. "Its methodical, trust-based approach to reform is one I deeply believe in. We have an incredibly passionate and talented team, and I am honored to lead us forward. We will not waiver from our mission."

As President, Carroll will concentrate on strengthening 6AC's long-term financial sustainability. "Though we are financially sound, defending the right to counsel in today's environment requires greater support. If you've benefited from our work or believe in good governance and the rule of law, we encourage your continued support."

To learn more about 6AC or to make a donation, visit .

About 6AC: The Sixth Amendment Center (6AC) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that assists federal, state, and local policymakers meet their constitutional obligation to provide effective indigent defense services. We do so by sharing objective information and a national perspective with policymakers on what works and does not work. When asked by governments, we assess their current indigent defense services. We trust that when policymakers are armed with good information, the legislative process will result in constitutional services that meet the unique needs of a jurisdiction. We do not lobby or litigate. To learn more about the Sixth Amendment Center, visit 6AC .

Media Contact:

Aditi Goel

Executive Director

[email protected]

(617) 581-8136

SOURCE Sixth Amendment Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED