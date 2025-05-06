Ascential Technologies Introduces Expanded Customer Service Program: Ascential Care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascential Technologies announced today the launch of Ascential Care , a broader, globally responsive and agile customer service platform designed to further enhance customer experience and ensure exceptional lifetime value for its customers' equipment and automation technologies. This streamlined, versatile and international customer service platform positions the company to adapt more swiftly while leveraging its deep expertise to meet ever-evolving customer needs.

Now more than ever, customers can stay connected with the Ascential Technologies service team around the clock, enabling enhanced and seamless service experiences that drive more product lifecycle value, regardless of their location or time zone. With an emphasis on responsiveness, Ascential Care pledges rapid response times to address customer needs.

"With our newly restructured customer service program, customers can expect elevated, exceptional support at every stage of their journey from installation and launch to ongoing service and maintenance to refurbishment and spare part services," said Scott Watts, Divisional CEO for Ascential Technologies. "Ascential Care's innovative service model is set to revolutionize the way our customers interact with technology, ensuring a seamless and consistent experience across all touchpoints while ensuring optimal asset performance."

As part of the bolstered service offering, Ascential Technologies has introduced Ascentialytics , a connected asset performance management solution. Ascentialytics allows customers new opportunities to collect, mine and measure data with an aim to enhance reliability and availability of assets while reducing risks and costs. This is achievable through either on-premises or remote monitoring and diagnostics, such as integrated machine condition monitoring, predictive maintenance and more. Ascentialytics captures equipment data and provides real-time information through dashboard visualizations, complete with analytics, alerts and notifications.

"We anticipate Ascentialytics being game-changing for our customers, giving essential insight that can have a positive impact on downtime, machine health, unscheduled repairs and more," said Watts.

For more information on how Ascential Technologies' expanded service program can enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiencies, please visit ascentialtech .

About Ascential Technologies

Ascential Technologies, (formerly known as Burke Porter Group), designs, develops, and automates complex diagnostics, inspection and test processes across medical & life sciences, transportation, and test & measurement systems end markets. The company tackles customers' most demanding, mission-critical challenges where the cost of failure is high. With more than 70 years of innovation experience, Ascential has a global presence and the expertise of more than 2,300 professionals across 40 locations, helping customers accelerate critical solution innovation, mitigate risk, drive competitive differentiation, and shorten time to market, at scale. The company's uniqueness lies in its commitment to guiding customers through the entire product life cycle, from ideation to commercialization, where quality and safety matter most. Ascential's customers include Fortune 100 leaders and disruptive innovators. Learn more at ascentialtech .

