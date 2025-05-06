Royal Canin Declares May 8 National Pet Wellness Day With Launch Of New Supplements And Probiotics Line

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Royal Canin has always prioritized pets when it comes to developing their science-led solutions, and this new product line holds true to that philosophy. The supplements and probiotics are formulated with proven ingredients supported by scientific studies for optimal efficacy, making them the ideal addition to Royal Canin's already nutritionally balanced diets. The probiotic powders for cats and dogs were specifically designed to promote a strong immune system and digestive health, and the soft chew supplements for puppies and dogs were developed to target the most common sensitivities such as joint, digestion, and skin and coat.

"This innovative range of products is designed to complement our existing diets to support the health and well-being of cats and dogs," said Heather Pasquale, RPh, general manager of the U.S. Vet Business Unit for Royal Canin North America. "Our supplements are formulated with the same philosophy and scientific rigor that Royal Canin is known for, addressing specific health concerns while maintaining the nutritional balance that is crucial for optimal pet health."

Probiotic Powders (for cats and dogs):

Royal Canin® Clinically Proven Probiotics for Digestive and Immune Health are yeast-based and contain live Saccharomyces boulardii CNCM I-1079 strain that is clinically proven to promote a strong immune system, boost beneficial bacteria in the gut, and help support digestive health and optimal stool quality in cats and dogs.

Soft Chews (for puppies and dogs):



Royal Canin® Puppy Digestive & Immune Health Chews are specially formulated using a science-driven blend of prebiotic fibers for the gut microbiome, vitamins E and C to support cellular health, and Beta-glucan postbiotics for digestive health and stool quality.

Royal Canin® Digestive Chews are formulated with prebiotic fibers to feed good bacteria in the gut microbiome, Beta-glucan postbiotics for digestive health and stool quality and zeolite to help reduce stool odor.

Royal Canin® Joint Chews are formulated with New Zealand green-lipped mussel to promote joint comfort and reduce occasional joint stiffness, and EPA + DHA to help reduce inflammation from normal exercise and activity. Royal Canin® Skin & Coat Chews are formulated with GLA, LA and Zn to help keep skin hydrated and promote good coat quality, EPA + DHA to promote healthy skin and B-vitamin blend to help maintain the skin barrier.

Royal Canin's supplements are available at select retailers including Chewy and Amazon, or through your trusted veterinarian. The probiotic powders are available in 7-count and 30-count boxes, and the soft chews are available in 60-count packages.

To learn more about Royal Canin's new supplements and probiotics, visit or .

About ROYAL CANIN®:

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit

SOURCE Royal Canin