Change Of Share Capital
Company Announcement No 19/2025
| Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|6 May 2025
Dear Sirs
Change of share capital
At the AGM of Sydbank A/S held on 20 March 2025 it was resolved to
reduce the Bank's share capital by nominally DKK 33,839,600 by
cancelling 3,383,960 shares which were purchased under the Bank's
share buyback programme in 2024.
The creditors' time limit for filing claims has expired and the Board of
Directors has subsequently decided to implement the capital reduction.
The capital reduction will be registered with the Danish Business
Authority.
equal to 51,204,460 shares of DKK 10 each (51,204,460 voting rights).
As a result of the capital reduction the Bank's Articles of Association have
been amended with respect to the size of the share capital. The revised
Articles of Association are available at sydbank.dk and
Yours sincerely
Sydbank A/S
Attachment
-
SM 19 UK
