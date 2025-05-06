(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Company Announcement No 19/2025

Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36

Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk



6 May 2025

Dear Sirs

Change of share capital

At the AGM of Sydbank A/S held on 20 March 2025 it was resolved to

reduce the Bank's share capital by nominally DKK 33,839,600 by

cancelling 3,383,960 shares which were purchased under the Bank's

share buyback programme in 2024.

The creditors' time limit for filing claims has expired and the Board of

Directors has subsequently decided to implement the capital reduction.

The capital reduction will be registered with the Danish Business

Authority.

Sydbank's total share capital represents nominally DKK 512,044,600,equal to 51,204,460 shares of DKK 10 each (51,204,460 voting rights).As a result of the capital reduction the Bank's Articles of Association havebeen amended with respect to the size of the share capital. The revisedArticles of Association are available at sydbank.dk and

Yours sincerely



Sydbank A/S

