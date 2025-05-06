AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave

Permanent cloud network AR.IO onramps credit cards for its leading domain name and web-hosting service, ArNS, on the Arweave blockchain

AR.IO , the world's first permanent cloud network built on the Arweave blockchain, has launched new fiat capability for purchases of its leading domain name service, ArNS, which offers easy access to web3 applications and permanent website hosting.

Traditional domain name platforms require ongoing subscription renewals and rely on centralized infrastructure. ArNS, however, is supported by AR.IO's network of 400+ gateways, making it decentralized and globally accessible. Users also have the option to buy a permanent domain name that never expires, nor does any data attached to it.

AR.IO users have long been able to buy credits for uploads to the network with fiat, $AR, $MATIC, $SOL, $ETH, and $ETH on Base. But starting today, they can use a simple credit card to purchase credits in a one-time transaction. This is made possible through“Turbo” – an open-source bundler for the Arweave ecosystem that also bridges fiat to crypto.

More than simply pointing to data, ArNS domains are programmable smart contracts designed to trigger integrations, on-chain logic, and automations. With every name, users can permanently host apps, websites, and data via Arweave. This decentralized storage solution provides an alternative to centralized services that protects users from outages due to missed payments or provider issues.

Creating a new standard for digital identities, ArNS doesn't just replace traditional DNS, it reinvents it for a sovereign, decentralized global internet.

About AR.IO

To learn more about users can visit on X

About ArNS

ArNS (Arweave Name System) is a decentralized, permanent, smart domain name system built on the Arweave blockchain and powered by the AR.IO network. ArNS stands apart from other web2 and web3 name systems through its flexible options to lease or permanently purchase without renewals or subscriptions. With ArNS, users can permissionlessly publish websites, point to data, apps, or identities for uninterrupted access via a censorship-resistant, globally distributed gateway network. All entries are stored permanently and immutably on-chain, ensuring trustless, verifiable, and tamper-proof naming for a truly sovereign web.