Kajaria Ceramics' Net Profit Falls 59 Pc In Q4 Due To Weak Demand, Plywood Losses

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Kajaria Ceramics Limited on Tuesday reported a sharp 59 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter (Q4 FY25), as sluggish domestic demand and losses from discontinued plywood operations weighed on its performance.

India's largest tile manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 43 crore for the fourth quarter, down from Rs 104 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company attributed the decline mainly to Rs 30.79 crore loss from its now discontinued plywood business.

While overall revenue from operations grew slightly by 1.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,222 crore, the company said domestic tile demand remained muted due to a slowdown in the real estate sector.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) also fell by 20 per cent to Rs 138.4 crore, with operating margins narrowing to 11.3 per cent, compared to 14.3 per cent a year earlier.

Despite the weak demand, Kajaria saw tile volumes increase by 2 per cent in the quarter and 6 per cent over the financial year, reaching 114.7 million square metres in annual sales.

The company's chairman noted that both export and domestic markets were soft during the quarter.

The company has exited its joint venture operations in the UK due to high costs and will not proceed with a planned Rs 30 crore tile facility under Kajaria Ultima Private Limited.

However, it is moving forward with a Rs 15 crore tile adhesives plant in Rajasthan, which is expected to begin operations in June 2025.

Kajaria has also launched a new subsidiary, Kajaria Adhesive Private Limited, and now operates nine manufacturing units across India and Nepal, with a total production capacity of 90.5 million square metres.

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics closed the trading session at Rs 798.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday, down 2.9 per cent or Rs 23.85 following the earnings announcement.