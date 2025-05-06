Dubai Land Department, MIE Events Collaborate To Unlock New Investment Opportunities At APEX In Miami

Majid Al Marri: A strategic step that supports our goals of attracting foreign investments, enhancing sustainable growth in the sector, and providing an enabling environment built on transparency and innovation .

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 6 May 2025: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with MIE Events to enhance Dubai's presence at the international APEX exhibition in Miami and expand its engagement with key global real estate stakeholders. This collaboration supports DLD's efforts to attract foreign direct investment to Dubai through robust regulatory and institutional frameworks, reinforcing the emirate's position as a leading global hub for real estate investment.

The agreement was signed by Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, and David Wang, Chairman - MIE Groups, in the presence of CEOs from both parties.

The collaboration outlines several key provisions supporting both parties' shared strategic objectives. Under the agreement, Dubai Land Department will promote Dubai's real estate sector as a premier global investment destination by showcasing its opportunities and market strengths. DLD will also work closely with investors and real estate developers to streamline official procedures, including registration, permit issuance, and transactional processes, ensuring an efficient and investor-friendly experience.

For its part, MIE Events is responsible for organising events and workshops both within and outside the UAE to showcase the investment advantages of Dubai's real estate market. The company will also support the participation of local developers at the APEX exhibition by providing dedicated platforms to showcase their projects and offering investors the legal and regulatory guidance they need to confidently enter the market. Additionally, MIE Events will prepare regular reports on real estate market trends in Dubai, coordinate site visits for international investors, and support the organisation of forums and bilateral meetings that facilitate the formation of strategic partnerships.

Majid Al Marri said:“This agreement comes as part of our ongoing efforts to solidify Dubai's position as a global hub for real estate investment by strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders locally and internationally. This collaboration represents a strategic step that supports our objectives of attracting foreign investments, fostering sustainable growth in the sector, and providing an enabling environment rooted in transparency and innovation-all in alignment with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.”

David Wang said: 'The partnership between MIE Groups and Dubai Land Department for APEX 2025 marks a significant milestone in our shared vision to connect global real estate markets. This collaboration highlights Dubai's real estate ecosystem's strength and dynamism and growing influence on the international investment landscape. APEX 2025 will serve as a platform to open new channels for investment, facilitate knowledge exchange, and foster meaningful cross-border engagement.'

The agreement aims to achieve key qualitative objectives, including expanding the network of international partners, organising specialised dialogue events, and attracting high-level participation from leading real estate institutions worldwide. These efforts will contribute to building a strong knowledge base and enhancing investor awareness of the real estate opportunities available in the emirate.

This partnership reflects the Dubai Land Department's commitment to the vision of wise leadership and the strategic direction of the UAE. The UAE aims to ensure sustainable growth in the real estate sector by opening up to global markets and fostering an enabling environment to attract high-quality investments that contribute to the emirate's economic development and societal well-being.