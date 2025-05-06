403
Skillshare Academy Joins Fastercapital's Raise Capital Program To Accelerate $300K Fundraising
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SkillShare Academy, United States, Germany, and United Arab Emirates-based subscription platform delivering practical, skill-focused online courses and personalized mentorship, has joined FasterCapital's Raise Capital program as it aims to raise $300K. Founded by Dan Levyn, an experienced educator, and Jarrett, a tech entrepreneur, SkillShare Academy addresses the need for hands-on, mentor-supported learning. With this funding, the company plans to expand its offering of courses led by industry experts and enhance career-focused, real-world training for users.
Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, said, "We see significant promise in SkillShare Academy's approach to education. Their emphasis on mentorship and real-world applications aligns well with the needs of modern learners, and we're committed to helping them achieve their goals through our Raise Capital program."
Speaking on behalf of the company, Dan Levyn, Founder of SkillShare Academy, said, "Our partnership with FasterCapital marks an exciting milestone. With their guidance and support, we're confident that we can reach our fundraising target and continue our mission to provide career-oriented education that truly prepares learners for the demands of the workforce."
SkillShare Academy has already invested $7.1M into building a robust learning platform and is now looking forward to expanding with additional funding through FasterCapital's Raise Capital program.
