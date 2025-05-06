Medista Expands AI Healthcare Ecosystem To Power Patients, Providers, And Payers

AI-powered personalized healthcare solutions

Smarter diagnostics and early detection with AI

Proactive health management driven by face scan technology

Medista strengthens its AI-first platform, delivering preventive, diagnostic, and clinical support for individuals, clinicians, and insurers.

- Rajiv Sondhi, CEO MedistaNEW YORK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medista is accelerating its expansion in AI-powered healthcare, bringing intelligent, accessible, and preventive solutions to individuals, insurers, hospitals, and wellness programs across India and beyond. With rising adoption across industries, Medista is focused on scaling its flagship face-scan technology, Vista, and launching new advancements in AI-powered clinical decision support (CDSS) through HealthSphere.Over the past few months, Medista has seen strong traction in insurance and health tech sectors. Its AI solutions are now integrated into underwriting models, wellness programs, and remote monitoring systems. As digital health becomes a priority, Medista's AI ecosystem is enabling smarter decisions with simplicity, accuracy, and reach.Vista: AI-Powered Face Scan Expands to More UsersAmong Medista's standout innovations, Vista Face Scan enables users to check their vital parameters using just a selfie video eliminating the need for wearables or invasive tests.Vista uses remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) to measure:Heart Rate (BPM)Blood Pressure (Systolic/Diastolic)Oxygen Saturation (SpO2)Respiratory RateHeart Rate Variability (HRV)Stress Levels & Cardiovascular RiskWellness Score CalculationVista was clinically validated last year in partnership with a reputed Indian research institute, where over 400 participants were tested in a controlled environment. The results demonstrated Vista's accuracy to be within tolerable limits for commercial health monitoring devices, affirming its readiness for large-scale deployment. Additional trials are underway. One of Vista's biggest strengths is its ability to function in real-world conditions even with low-speed internet or background noise making it highly inclusive.Looking ahead, Medista is actively expanding Vista's capabilities beyond rPPG, with ongoing R&D focused on measuring additional health indicators such as blood glucose trends, respiratory infections like tuberculosis, and more-further enhancing its impact in preventive and population health.Scaling Medista Across Industries✅ Now integrated into corporate wellness programs, helping employers monitor workforce health efficiently✅ Used in insurance underwriting to enable faster policy approvals and risk-based pricing✅ Adopted by telemedicine platforms, allowing doctors to monitor patients remotely without extra hardware“Medista is not just a tool-it's a shift towards effortless, AI-powered preventive care,” said Anitya Gangurde, Head of Product at Medista.With ongoing partnerships and expanding use cases, Medista continues to enhance and personalize its AI-powered healthcare solutions.Expanding Clinical AI: HealthSphere for Doctors and Hospitals“The future of healthcare is not just about treatment, it's about prevention, early detection, and seamless access to medical insights. With AI, we are making healthcare smarter and more accessible,” said Rajiv Sondhi, CEO at Medista.Medista is now advancing HealthSphere, its mobile-first, AI-powered Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) built to support healthcare professionals.HealthSphere: AI That Supports Doctors1. Real-time AI insights for faster, more accurate decision-making2. Differential Diagnosis (DDX) & Treatment Suggestions to reduce manual case analysis3. Automated Risk Stratification for identifying critical cases4. Seamless integration with hospital systems for point-of-care assistanceHealthSphere is now rolling out to hospitals and clinics across India, providing doctors with powerful AI assistance at the bedside.“With HealthSphere, we're giving clinicians a reliable AI assistant that accelerates case analysis and strengthens clinical decision-making,” said Head of Medista's Clinical AI Division.Medista's Roadmap: What's NextWith its ecosystem gaining rapid adoption, Medista is now focused on:🔹 Scaling Vista across insurers, employers, and health tech platforms🔹 Enhancing HealthSphere's CDSS capabilities in hospitals and clinics🔹 Launching AI-powered nursing assistants for continuous patient monitoring🔹 Expanding API integrations to bring AI-driven health tracking to more third-party platforms“We are just getting started. AI in healthcare is evolving rapidly, and Medista is at the center of that transformation. Our goal is simple: make healthcare smarter, faster, and more accessible for everyone,” said Arsh Anwar, CTO of Medista.A Healthier Future, Powered by AIAs AI reshapes the healthcare landscape, Medista is leading the charge-not only with Vista and HealthSphere but with a robust suite of tools supporting preventive care, diagnostics, and clinical intelligence. Individuals, doctors, and insurers alike now benefit from one cohesive, AI-powered platform built for the future.To learn more, visitMedia Contact: ...

