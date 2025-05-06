Sergio Rodrigues, Chief Executive Officer, CiX Citizen Services and Zubin Karkaria, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

VFS Global acquires majority stake in CiX Citizen Experience to create a centre of excellence and promote Brazilian knowhow in Public Service.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VFS Global, the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure global mobility for governments and citizens, has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in CiX Citizen Experience, a leading provider of digital and physical citizen services based in Brazil. This strategic acquisition marks a pivotal step in VFS Global's expansion journey-particularly across Latin America (LATAM)-as it continues to broaden its capabilities and deepen its impact in the public service delivery space.With nearly two decades of pioneering innovation in citizen services, CiX has established a strong presence in Brazil. This success will be further scaled across LATAM and other global markets, leveraging VFS Global's international reach and operational excellence.This acquisition is centred on driving transformation through advanced digital technologies, including AI and data-driven platforms. By uniting CiX's cutting-edge digital capabilities with VFS Global's extensive global infrastructure and expertise in managing complex service ecosystems, we are positioned to deliver next-generation, integrated solutions to public and private sector clients around the world.For both companies' client governments and partners, this will lead to enhanced, tailored solutions that improve citizen engagement, access, and satisfaction.Sergio Rodrigues, CEO of CiX Citizen Services, said,“Partnering with VFS Global will supercharge our growth. With access to their capital, technology, talent, and global reach, we can rapidly expand across Latin America, and beyond. This collaboration is about scaling CiX Citizen Experience, delivering even more intuitive, efficient, and accessible government services. Our goal is to simplify citizens' lives with a combination of physical and digital solutions that also bring agility, and savings for governments worldwide.”Zubin Karkaria, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global, added, "We are very pleased to have concluded this strategically important acquisition which will be value accretive for both companies – for CiX Citizen Experience and for VFS Global. VFS Global operates in 158 countries, serves 69 client governments and has a workforce of nearly 13,000 people from 153 nationalities. Access to all of this, and our technological capabilities, will provide the launchpad for CiX Citizen Experience in its next phase of growth to become a global powerhouse. Our collaboration will transform citizen services world-wide, driving efficiency and inclusivity. It highlights VFS Global's commitment to innovative solutions that enhance citizens' quality of life and build renewed trust in governments."Since its founding in 2008, CiX Citizen Experience has established itself as a pioneer in public services, managing over 250 service centres across Brazil. The company offers more than 200 types of services to states and municipalities, significantly enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of government services. Over the years, CiX Citizen Experience has served over 150 million citizens, issuing more than 30 million identity cards and 20 million driver's licenses. With operations in key regions such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, and Ceará, CiX Citizen Experience continues to lead the way in digital and physical public service solutions, driving innovation and improving the quality of life for millions of citizens.VFS Global, the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure global mobility for governments and citizens, has significantly expanded its global footprint. With over 3,500 Application Centres in 158 countries, VFS Global has processed more than 309 million applications since its inception in 2001. In 2023, the company secured seven major global contracts, including a landmark agreement with the UK government as the exclusive overseas provider to manage visa and citizenship services across 142 countries. Additionally, VFS Global won contracts with the governments of Australia, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Iceland, and Austria, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in delivering secure, efficient, and innovative solutions for visa and consular services worldwide.

