Dozens Of Extremist Settlers Break Into Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 6 (KUNA) -- Dozens of extremist settlers on Tuesday broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque, carrying out provocative tours under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces.
The Media Office in the Jerusalem Governorate reported that 88 settlers entered the mosque and performed Talmudic rituals, alongside the extremist Rabbi Shimshon Alboim.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), it pointed out that Alboim heads an organization that advocates the demolition of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa coincided with strict restrictions imposed by the Israeli army on Palestinians, especially young people, as several individuals had their identity cards confiscated. (end)
