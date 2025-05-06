Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For First Quarter 2025
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|35,609
|$
|23,511
|Accounts receivable, net
|67,704
|78,181
|Unbilled receivables
|10,409
|20,834
|Inventory, net
|61,173
|55,977
|Other current assets
|12,851
|9,849
|Total Current Assets
|187,746
|188,352
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|30,040
|28,222
|Goodwill
|69,941
|69,941
|Other intangible assets, net
|39,187
|41,083
|Deferred tax assets
|451,872
|454,160
|Other assets
|9,635
|11,322
|Total Assets
|$
|788,421
|$
|793,080
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|26,714
|$
|20,032
|Accrued expenses and other
|12,418
|12,541
|Warranty liability-current portion
|25,956
|29,602
|Deferred revenue
|15,195
|18,737
|Total Current Liabilities
|80,283
|80,912
|Revolving line of credit
|141,750
|141,750
|Warranty liability, less current portion
|5,457
|11,392
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,003
|2,226
|Total Liabilities
|229,493
|236,280
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value - 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 171,078,789 and 170,670,779 shares issued; 167,170,402 and 166,762,392 outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|485,960
|483,550
|Treasury stock, at cost, 3,908,387 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(25,331
|)
|(25,331
|)
|Retained earnings
|98,297
|98,579
|Total stockholders' equity
|558,928
|556,800
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|788,421
|$
|793,080
| Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|80,631
|$
|90,807
|Cost of revenue
|52,221
|54,347
|Gross profit
|28,140
|36,460
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative expenses
|21,693
|22,772
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,135
|2,104
|Total operating expenses
|23,828
|24,876
|Income from operations
|4,312
|11,584
|Interest expense
|(2,415
|)
|(4,475
|)
|Interest income
|118
|113
|Income before income taxes
|2,015
|7,222
|Income tax expense
|(2,297
|)
|(2,448
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|4,774
|Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock:
|Basic
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.03
|Diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.03
|Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:
|Basic
|166,960
|170,282
|Diluted
|166,960
|170,514
| Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|4,774
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,287
|3,002
|Amortization/write off of deferred financing costs
|156
|2,626
|Equity-based compensation
|2,661
|5,023
|Provision for obsolete or slow-moving inventory
|252
|-
|Provision for warranty expense
|257
|565
|Deferred taxes
|2,288
|2,495
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|10,477
|3,715
|Unbilled receivables
|10,425
|16,730
|Inventory
|(5,448
|)
|(6,761
|)
|Other assets
|(1,471
|)
|(3,165
|)
|Accounts payable
|6,682
|1,332
|Accrued expenses and other
|(347
|)
|(13,402
|)
|Warranty liability
|(9,837
|)
|(3,680
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(3,542
|)
|(394
|)
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|15,558
|12,860
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(3,209
|)
|(2,483
|)
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(3,209
|)
|(2,483
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards
|(251
|)
|(816
|)
|Payments on term loan facility
|-
|(143,750
|)
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|20,000
|143,750
|Repayments of revolving credit facility
|(20,000
|)
|(15,000
|)
|Deferred financing costs
|-
|(2,032
|)
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|(251
|)
|(17,848
|)
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|12,098
|(7,471
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents-Beginning of Period
|23,511
|22,707
|Cash and Cash Equivalents-End of Period
|$
|35,609
|$
|15,236
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”) (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|80,361
|$
|90,807
|Cost of revenue
|52,221
|54,347
|Gross profit
|$
|28,140
|$
|36,460
|Gross profit percentage
|35.0
|%
|40.2
|%
|Wire insulation shrinkback expenses (a)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|28,140
|$
|36,460
|Adjusted gross profit percentage
|35.0
|%
|40.2
|%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|4,774
|Interest expense
|2,415
|4,475
|Interest income
|(118
|)
|(113
|)
|Income tax expense
|2,297
|2,448
|Depreciation expense
|1,391
|1,106
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,896
|1,896
|Equity-based compensation
|2,661
|5,023
|Wire insulation shrinkback expenses(a)
|-
|-
|Wire insulation shrinkback litigation expenses (b)
|2,529
|849
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,789
|$
|20,458
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|4,774
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,896
|1,896
|Amortization / write-off of deferred financing costs
|156
|2,626
|Equity-based compensation
|2,661
|5,023
|Wire insulation shrinkback expenses(a)
|-
|-
|Wire insulation shrinkback litigation expenses (b)
|2,529
|849
|Tax impact of adjustments (c)
|(1,767
|)
|(2,547
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|5,193
|$
|12,621
(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, there were no expenses related to warranty for wire insulation shrinkback relating to the identification, repair and replacement of a subset of wire harnesses presenting unacceptable levels of wire insulation shrinkback. We consider expenses incurred in connection with the identification, repair and replacement of the impacted wire harnesses distinct from normal, ongoing service identification, repair and replacement expenses that would be reflected under ongoing warranty expenses within the operation of our business, which we do not exclude from our non-GAAP measures. In the future, we also intend to exclude from our non-GAAP measures the benefit of liability releases, if any. We believe excluding expenses from these discrete liability events provides investors with a better view of the operating performance of our business and allows for comparability through periods.
(b) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, represents $2.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, of expenses incurred in connection with the lawsuit initiated by the Company against the supplier of the defective wire. We consider this litigation distinct from ordinary course legal matters given the expected magnitude of the expenses, the nature of the allegations in the Company's complaint, the amount of damages sought, and the impact of the matter underlying the litigation on the Company's financial results. In the future, we also intend to exclude from our non-GAAP measures the benefit of recovery, if any. We believe excluding expenses from these discrete litigation events provides investors with a better view of the operating performance of our business and allows for comparability through periods.
(c) Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state and local taxes. Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax. The adjustment to the provision for income tax reflects the effective tax rates below.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Statutory U.S. Federal income tax rate
|21.0
|%
|21.0
|%
|Permanent adjustments
|0.6
|%
|0.8
|%
|State and local taxes (net of federal benefit)
|2.8
|%
|2.7
|%
|Effective income tax rate for Adjusted Net Income
|24.4
|%
|24.5
|%
Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands, except per share):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|166,960
|170,514
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|5,193
|$
|12,621
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.07
