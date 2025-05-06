Carecloud Delivers Growth And Strong Cash Flow In Q1 2025, Advances AI And Acquisition Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions, today announced strong financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. CareCloud's strategic execution, AI-driven innovation, and disciplined financial management have fueled a transformational turnaround, positioning the Company for sustained profitability and long-term growth. Management will discuss these results and the Company's 2025 growth strategies in a live conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET. First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $27.6 million, compared to $26.0 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 6% year-over-year

GAAP net income of $1.9 million, compared to a net loss of $241,000 in Q1 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million, compared to $3.7 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 52%

Adjusted net income of $2.3 million, or $0.05 per share Cash balance of $6.8 million and net working capital of $11.7 million as of March 31, 2025

Recent Strategic Updates

AI Center of Excellence Launched: CareCloud launched its dedicated AI Center of Excellence, onboarding the first wave of over 50 AI professionals and aiming to scale to 500 AI specialists by fourth quarter 2025. The initiative is fully self-funded through operating cash flows.

Series A Preferred Stock Conversion Completed: Successfully converted 3.5 million Series A preferred shares into 26 million common shares, reducing the annual dividend commitment by approximately $7.7 million and strengthening cash flow and the capital structure.

Resumption of Preferred Dividends: Payments of preferred dividends resumed in February 2025. Acquisition Strategy Reignited: Completed two strategic acquisitions in March and April 2025, with additional acquisition opportunities actively under evaluation. Management Commentary: "The launch of our AI Center of Excellence marks a pivotal moment in CareCloud's evolution," said A. Hadi Chaudhry, Co-CEO of CareCloud. "By building one of the largest dedicated healthcare AI teams globally, we believe we are creating real-world solutions to automate clinical workflows, optimize revenue cycle management, and improve patient outcomes. This initiative is intended to accelerate our operational efficiency as well as positioning CareCloud at the forefront of intelligent healthcare transformation - driving sustainable profitability and long-term growth for ourselves and the healthcare providers who use our services." “After record profits and a successful turnaround in 2024, we are excited to announce continued momentum and strength as we enter 2025,” said Co-CEO Stephen Snyder.“With two recent acquisitions and the launch of our AI Center of Excellence, CareCloud is not just responding to the market shift - we are intending to lead it.” “We are pleased to announce our fourth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income and an increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA year over year,” said Norman Roth, Interim CFO and Corporate Controller of CareCloud.“We have resumed paying our Preferred Stock dividends monthly out of internally-generated free cash flow, while generating additional profits and cash flow to reinvest for future growth. To date we have declared six months of Preferred Stock dividends.” Capital On March 31, 2025, the Company had 984,530 shares of Series A Preferred Stock and 1,511,372 shares of non-convertible Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Series A and B shares both accrued dividends at the rate of 8.75% per annum, based on the $25.00 per share liquidation preference (equivalent to $2.1875 annually per share), and they are redeemable at the Company's option once the preferred stock dividends are brought current. 2025 Guidance: Poised for Growth CareCloud is reconfirming its earnings guidance for 2025, expecting:

For the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2025

Forward-Looking Guidance Revenue $111 – $114 million Adjusted EBITDA $26 – $28 million Net Income Per Share (EPS) $0.10 - $0.13



The Company continues to anticipate full year 2025 revenue of approximately $111 to $114 million. Revenue guidance is based on management's expectations regarding revenue from existing clients, organic growth in new client additions and anticipated number of small tuck-in acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $26 to $28 million for full year 2025 and reflects improvements from the Company's cost reduction efforts. EPS is expected to be $0.10 to $0.13 for full year 2025.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation and generative AI solutions to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at .

For additional information, please visit our website at . To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit .

CARECLOUD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 6,805 $ 5,145 Accounts receivable - net 13,887 12,774 Contract asset 4,457 4,334 Inventory 609 574 Current assets - related party 16 16 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,843 1,957 Total current assets 28,617 24,800 Property and equipment - net 5,323 5,290 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,097 3,133 Intangible assets - net 16,877 18,698 Goodwill 19,186 19,186 Other assets 456 507 TOTAL ASSETS $ 73,556 $ 71,614 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,951 $ 4,565 Accrued compensation 2,865 1,817 Accrued expenses 5,002 4,951 Operating lease liability (current portion) 1,355 1,287 Deferred revenue (current portion) 1,297 1,212 Notes payable (current portion) 133 310 Contingent consideration (current portion) 47 - Dividend payable 1,299 5,438 Total current liabilities 16,949 19,580 Notes payable 23 26 Contingent consideration 60 - Operating lease liability 1,776 1,847 Deferred revenue 571 387 Total liabilities 19,379 21,840 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 7,000,000 shares. Series A, issued and outstanding 984,530 and 4,526,231 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Series B, issued and outstanding 1,511,372 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. 2 6 Common stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 85,000,000 shares. Issued 43,061,928 and 16,997,035 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Outstanding 42,321,129 and 16,256,236 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 43 17 Additional paid-in capital 123,537 121,046 Accumulated deficit (64,682 ) (66,630 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,061 ) (4,003 ) Less: 740,799 common shares held in treasury, at cost at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (662 ) (662 ) Total shareholders' equity 54,177 49,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 73,556 $ 71,614





CARECLOUD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024* NET REVENUE $ 27,632 $ 25,962 OPERATING EXPENSES: Direct operating costs 15,464 15,177 Selling and marketing 1,131 1,770 General and administrative 4,332 3,721 Research and development 1,235 913 Depreciation and amortization 3,337 3,930 Restructuring costs 114 322 Total operating expenses 25,613 25,833 OPERATING INCOME 2,019 129 OTHER: Interest income 42 27 Interest expense (58 ) (365 ) Other (expense) income - net (14 ) 7 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,989 (202 ) Income tax provision 41 39 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,948 $ (241 ) Preferred stock dividend 2,811 1,312 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (863 ) $ (1,553 ) Net loss per common share: basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted loss per share 23,813,943 16,014,309



* Restated to include the preferred stock dividends earned, but not declared, during the three months ended March 31, 2024.



CARECLOUD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 1,948 $ (241 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,407 4,020 Lease amortization 480 509 Deferred revenue 269 58 Provision for expected credit losses 70 37 Foreign exchange gain (1 ) (11 ) Interest accretion 107 168 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 108 (708 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,183 ) (111 ) Contract asset (105 ) (361 ) Inventory (35 ) (15 ) Other assets (908 ) - Accounts payable and other liabilities 956 721 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,113 4,066 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (624 ) (298 ) Capitalized software and other intangible assets (846 ) (1,570 ) Initial payment for acquisition (40 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (1,510 ) (1,868 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Preferred stock dividends paid (1,730 ) - Settlement of tax withholding obligations on stock issued to employees (21 ) (151 ) Repayments of notes payable (181 ) (223 ) Repayment of line of credit - (1,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,932 ) (1,374 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (11 ) (17 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 1,660 807 CASH - Beginning of the period 5,145 3,331 CASH - End of the period $ 6,805 $ 4,138 SUPPLEMENTAL NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Conversion of preferred stock and accrued dividends to common stock $ 2,435 $ - Dividends declared, not paid $ 1,299 $ 5 Purchase of prepaid insurance with assumption of note $ - $ 96 Reclass of deposits for property and equipment placed in service $ - $ 296 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes $ 15 $ 6 Interest $ 18 $ 295





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

The following is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by us to describe our financial results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying performance of our business operations, investors are reminded to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and management may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our“adjusted EBITDA” to our GAAP net income (loss).

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 27,632 $ 25,962 GAAP net income (loss) 1,948 (241 ) Provision for income taxes 41 39 Net interest expense 16 338 Foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense 19 (5 ) Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 108 (708 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,337 3,930 Transaction and integration costs 12 12 Restructuring costs 114 322 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,595 $ 3,687



Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income to GAAP Operating Income

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP“adjusted operating income” and non-GAAP“adjusted operating margin” to our GAAP operating income and GAAP operating margin.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 27,632 $ 25,962 GAAP net income (loss) 1,948 (241 ) Provision for income taxes 41 39 Net interest expense 16 338 Other expense (income) - net 14 (7 ) GAAP operating income 2,019 129 GAAP operating margin 7.3 % 0.5 % Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 108 (708 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets 89 840 Transaction and integration costs 12 12 Restructuring costs 114 322 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 2,342 $ 595 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 8.5 % 2.3 %



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP“adjusted net income” and non-GAAP“adjusted net income per share” to our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net loss per share.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 ($ in thousands) GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,948 $ (241 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense 19 (5 ) Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 108 (708 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets 89 840 Transaction and integration costs 12 12 Restructuring costs 114 322 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 2,290 $ 220 End-of-period common shares 42,321,129 16,118,492 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 0.05 $ 0.01



For purposes of determining non-GAAP adjusted net income per share, we used the number of common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders, per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) Impact of preferred stock dividend 0.09 0.08 Net income (loss) per end-of-period share 0.05 (0.02 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense 0.00 0.00 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 0.00 (0.04 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.00 0.05 Transaction and integration costs 0.00 0.00 Restructuring costs 0.00 0.02 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.01



Net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP“free cash flow” to our GAAP net cash provided by operating activities.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 ($ in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,113 $ 4,066 Purchases of property and equipment (624 ) (298 ) Capitalized software and other intangible assets (846 ) (1,570 ) Free cash flow $ 3,643 $ 2,198 Net cash used in investing activities 1 $ (1,510 ) $ (1,868 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,932 ) $ (1,374 ) 1 Net cash used in investing activities includes purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software and other intangible assets, which are also included in our computation of free cash flow.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management also uses results of operations before such items to evaluate the operating performance of CareCloud and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and non-GAAP adjusted net income to provide an understanding of aspects of operating results before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because this measure excludes non-cash expenses as well as expenses pertaining to investing or financing transactions. Management defines“adjusted EBITDA” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before provision for income taxes, net interest expense, foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense, stock-based compensation expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, transaction and integration costs, and restructuring costs.

Management defines“non-GAAP adjusted operating income” as the sum of GAAP operating income before stock-based compensation expense (benefit), amortization of purchased intangible assets, transaction and integration costs, and restructuring costs, and“non-GAAP adjusted operating margin” as non-GAAP adjusted operating income divided by net revenue.

Management defines“non-GAAP adjusted net income” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense, stock-based compensation expense (benefit), amortization of purchased intangible assets, transaction and integration costs, and restructuring costs, and“non-GAAP adjusted net income per share” as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

Management defines“free cash flow” as the sum of net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and cash used to develop capitalized software and other intangible assets.

Management considers all of these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business and a good measure of our historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact our overall financial performance.

In addition to items routinely excluded from non-GAAP EBITDA, management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to that excluded item:

Foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense. Other expense is excluded because foreign currency gains and losses and other non-operating expenses are expenditures that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expense is partially outside of our control. Foreign currency gains and losses are based on global market factors which are unrelated to our performance during the period in which the gains and losses are recorded.

Stock-based compensation expense (benefit). Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) is excluded because this is primarily a non-cash expenditure that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expenditure is partially outside of our control because it is based on factors such as stock price, volatility, and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our performance during the period in which the expenses are incurred. Stock-based compensation expense includes cash-settled awards based on changes in the stock price.

Amortization of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. Accordingly, this item is not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.

Transaction costs. Transaction costs are upfront costs related to acquisitions and related transactions, such as brokerage fees, pre-acquisition accounting costs and legal fees, and other upfront costs related to specific transactions. Management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Integration costs. Integration costs are severance payments for certain employees relating to our acquisitions and exit costs related to terminating leases and other contractual agreements. Accordingly, management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Restructuring costs. Restructuring costs primarily consist of severance and separation costs associated with the optimization of the Company's operations and profitability improvements. Management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Free cash flow. Management believes that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net operating results as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.