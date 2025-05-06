Newvue.Ai And MD.Ai Announce Integration To Embed AI-Powered Reporting Directly Into Newvue's Radiologist Cockpit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NewVue, a leader in cloud-native radiology workflow orchestration, and MD, a pioneer in AI-enhanced reporting, today announced an integration partnership that brings MD's structured reporting platform into NewVue's EmpowerSuite.The companies will demonstrate the integrated solution at SIIM 2025, showcasing how radiologists can now review AI outputs, access full clinical context, view images, and create reports-all in one cohesive, embedded workspace. Everything needed to interpret and report-AI, images, context, and reporting-is now together in the EmpowerSuite Radiologist Cockpit.EmpowerSuite is a cloud-native platform built for modern radiology practices. It includes an AI-curated intelligent worklist, the radiologist cockpit, and a full suite of Quality Workflows-including peer review, discrepancy management, critical results, and technologist quality improvement (Tech QI). The platform enables imaging groups to simplify complex workflows, unify PACS environments, and bring multiple systems together without requiring rip-and-replace infrastructure changes.“No more switching between disconnected systems to interpret a study,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue.“With our Radiologist Cockpit now home to integrated reporting, clinical data, AI outputs, communication tools, and the worklist-radiologists can focus on just two things: the cockpit and the images.”Radiologists using the integrated solution within the NewVue Radiologist Cockpit will benefit from:●Smart Key Findings Mode with automatic template selection, impression generation, dictation mapping, proofreading, and multilingual speech-to-text support●AI-powered lesion tracking: by analyzing prior reports and generating summary and charts that highlight trends in key findings, users can easily track and visualize changes over time●Auto prior report comparison with auto clinical guideline insertion●Custom Workflows with the flexibility for users to configure different academic workflows for their use cases●DICOM SR Workflow / Sonographer Workflow with the ability to receive measurements or AI outputs directly, pre-populates the measurements in a report, and map the measurements to a template●Contextual AI chat to analyze and translate reports using HIPAA-compliant GPT.●Automated billing code generation to streamline workflows and eliminate administrative burden for small practices. In-context launch from the cockpit, with the study, patient history, priors, and AI results all visible and synchronized●Zero toggling between systems-reporting is embedded in the same view as image interpretation and quality workflows●One-click access to quality tools, such as Peer Review, Critical Results, and Follow-up tracking-without leaving the report●SMART on FHIR integration for seamless retrieval of EHR data (medications, allergies, surgical history, and more)●Unified experience across sites and systems, eliminating the fragmentation common in multi-system environments“MD was designed from the ground up to be fast, flexible, and cloud-ready,” said Leon Chen, CEO of MD. Our integration with NewVue's cockpit puts reporting where it belongs-right in the flow of interpretation-helping radiologists save time while ensuring consistency, quality, and AI-readiness.”Traditionally report creation system was confined to standalone, siloed applications. NewVue's cockpit changes that, offering radiologists an elegant, AI-integrated workspace that supports faster interpretation, modern reporting, and comprehensive quality initiatives-all in one view.About NewVueNewVue develops AI-powered workflow orchestration solutions designed for radiology practices. Its EmpowerSuite platform unifies intelligent worklists, third-party AI results, structured reporting, and quality management in a single, intuitive radiologist cockpit. Learn more at .About MDMD delivers AI-powered, multilingual, cloud-native reporting tools that enhance radiology productivity and quality. With support for LLM-driven workflows, automated charting, lesion tracking, billing, and patient communication, MD streamlines interpretation while ensuring clinical rigor. Visit for more information.

