Clean Biologics appoints Laurent Claisse as CEO to accelerate US and global market expansion
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Montaigu-Vendée, France, May 6, 2025 ─ Clean Biologics, an international group providing services to the biopharmaceutical industry, today announces the appointment of Laurent Claisse as chief executive officer. Mr. Claisse succeeds Joseph Jammal, who served for five years and was highly effective in strengthening group activities across the board - in particular the operational framework of its subsidiary Clean Cells. Under Mr. Jammal’s tenure, Clean Biologics’ standing, as a leading European expert in quality control services for developers of biotherapies, advanced significantly.
Mr. Claisse comes to Clean Biologics with significant international leadership experience, notably in North America, where the group is looking to expand further - having recently acquired the US firm Karyologic, based in North Carolina, a state known for its strong presence in life sciences research and biotechnology. He joins Clean Biologics from Sartorius in the Washington DC - Baltimore region, where he served as senior vice-president, operations. Prior to that, he held several senior executive roles at Danaher companies, including Pall Corporation and Molecular Devices.
“I'm thrilled to join Clean Biologics at this pivotal moment, especially following its recent strategic acquisition of Karyologic. We aim to build on this momentum by further enhancing our presence and capabilities across North America, leveraging the strong foundations already in place," said Laurent Claisse.
"Laurent's vast international experience in operations, sales, marketing and business development, along with his proven track record in North America, aligns perfectly with our strategic ambition to strengthen our international presence," said Denis Ribon, managing partner at ARCHIMED, the healthcare-focused private equity firm and Clean Biologics Group’s majority shareholder. "We extend our gratitude to Joseph for his remarkable contributions to Clean Biologics’ growth and welcome Laurent to further accelerate the Group’s international expansion."
Reflecting on his tenure, former CEO Joseph Jammal stated: "I am proud of the impactful transformations we have achieved at Clean Biologics. Laurent's appointment marks an exciting new chapter focused on extending our commercial and strategic reach, particularly in the US.”
This CEO appointment underscores Clean Biologics’ strategic pivot towards further fine-tuning its commercial approach, positioning the company for enhanced international growth with a stronger foothold in the promising US market for the development of biotherapies. Clean Biologics had a turnover of 30 million euros ($34M) in 2024, with 20% of its revenues generated in the US.
