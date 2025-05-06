Florida Nonprofit Alliance Launches Updated Job Board, Powered By Smartjobboard, To Support Nonprofit Hiring Across The State

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Accessible at href="" rel="nofollow" flnonprofit , the job board features AI-powered job matching that helps job seekers connect with roles aligned to their skills and experience. It also allows FNA member organizations to post jobs for free, offering a valuable benefit while helping nonprofits expand their reach and attract qualified candidates with a passion for mission-driven work.

"Florida's nonprofit sector is a vital economic driver, employing over 456,000 individuals and contributing significantly to the state's economy," said Sabeen Perwaiz, president and CEO of Florida Nonprofit Alliance. "Nonprofits across Florida are facing unprecedented challenges in staffing and resources. By providing this dedicated career platform, we aim to strengthen the visibility of employment opportunities, support recruitment efforts and help our member organizations continue to thrive."

As a trusted destination for nonprofit jobs in Florida, the FNA Job Board serves as a centralized resource for organizations seeking mission-aligned talent and for professionals eager to make a difference in their communities. The launch of this new career platform comes at a time when many nonprofits are experiencing increased demand for services while facing ongoing hiring challenges. FNA's recent research, including its "2024 Florida Nonprofits Survey report ," highlights the growing need for effective recruitment tools tailored to the unique needs of mission-based employers.

"We are proud to support Florida Nonprofit Alliance's mission through our customizable and easy-to-use job board platform," said SmartJobBoard CEO Rodion Telpizov. "This partnership is part of our broader commitment to helping associations and nonprofits better service their communities through talent connection and digital innovation."

